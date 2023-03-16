Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
WKN: A3D4U7 ISIN: US62459N1054 Ticker-Symbol: Z5K 
NASDAQ
16.03.23
19:44 Uhr
1,940 US-Dollar
-0,030
-1,52 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.03.2023
Movella Holdings Inc.: Movella Joins Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform to Enhance Shareholder Communication

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) ("Movella"), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today announced that the Company is now actively participating on the new Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform. Movella recently began trading its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols "MVLA" and "MVLAW", respectively, on February 13, 2023, following its successful merger with Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. ("Pathfinder"), a special purpose acquisition corporation.

Movella Holdings Inc., Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

The Movella portal on the Webull Platform provides the Company a direct line of communication to shareholders and potential investors by providing a forum and instant notifications regarding Movella. The curated content will include company and product news, customer stories, and investor information. Additionally, the portal also allows Webull users to directly ask questions and receive answers from the Movella management team. These questions are generated in a forum of other like-minded users that allows interaction and prioritization of questions to be answered.

Movella Holdings Inc., Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

"We are excited about being an active participant on the Webull Platform as an additional channel for shareholder communication and investor engagement," said Steve Smith, CFO of Movella, "In today's market, we believe that individuals are a critical and growing part of the investment ecosystem, and it is essential that we to connect with them on a mobile technology platform that provides instant insights and transparency."

Stay up to date on the Company's most recent developments by following Movella on WeBull and turn on "Alerts" to never miss a post. https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-mvla

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investors@movella.com

About Movella Holdings Inc.
Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens and over 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com.

SOURCE: Movella Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744160/Movella-Joins-Webull-Corporate-Communications-Service-Platform-to-Enhance-Shareholder-Communication

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
