EventConnect: Competition Travel Has Chosen the Accommodation Technology Platform HousingConnect to Enhance Travel Experiences

Competition Travel, a prominent housing company for youth sports travel in North America, has announced a technology partnership with HousingConnect, a leader in the industry. This newly formed multi-year strategic partnership takes effect immediately and will support all events starting in the fall of 2025 and continuing thereafter.

HousingConnect_Competition_Travel

logos of CT and EC

HousingConnect, developed by EventConnect, is the industry's leading white-labeled event housing solution that provides a simple and instant hotel-blocking experience for teams at the lowest group rates, confirmed daily. Among the vast options, its proprietary technology scrapes the internet to monitor rate integrity, displaying the savings on participants' booking feeds and instilling confidence and greater transparency.

"As Competition Travel continues to grow and serve its clients, we recognized the need to enhance our event lodging platform to ensure our teams receive the best travel experience and maximize savings. HousingConnect meets both of these objectives," said Susan Tucker, President of Competition Travel. "Along with their powerful technology, we are confident that the operational and customer support provided by their team will greatly benefit our event producers and participants. Our shared goal is to offer the best properties in ideal proximity to venues, at the lowest possible group rates, utilizing their hotel rate validation feature. At the same time, we aim to create a smoother and more enjoyable experience for everyone involved, which is something our industry is demanding."

"We are excited to start this partnership with Competition Travel, allowing us to enhance our technology and provide exceptional service and support to the cheer and dance community," said Eric Vardon, President of EventConnect. "Since 2013, we have consistently invested in our products and team to eliminate the traditional challenges associated with group travel. We look forward to empowering Competition Travel and its event producers in delivering even more memorable experiences in their esteemed sports."

About Competition Travel

Competition Travel specializes in group travel for sports teams. With over 20 years of experience in group travel, as gym owners and competitive coaches, we know what you, your athletes, and your spectators need when you travel. We pride ourselves on the personalized service we offer. With our unique full-service travel concept, we can make your travel experience committed to the competition.

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the first event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors, and accommodations in one place - eventConnect powers more than 11,000 events and 30,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America annually. EventConnect helps sports tournament organizers reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increase capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The end-to-end platform is customized for each partner's needs and is seamless for organizers and participants, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect customers can increase room night reservations by up to 30% while saving up to 24% of hotel costs for teams and creating a 99% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences. Learn more at http://eventconnectsports.com.

Contact Information

Eric Vardon

President

eric.vardon@eventconnect.io

5198515386

Matt Trinnear

VP Strategic Partnerships

matt.trinnear@eventconnect.io

519-914-4217



SOURCE: EventConnect

