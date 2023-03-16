American Airlines: Cole Brown Joins The Executive Leadership Council

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) recently selected Cole Brown, Chief People Officer at American Airlines, to join its 2023 class. The ELC is a global organization comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, corporate board members, senior executives of Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, and thought leaders.

The ELC's mission is to increase the number of successful Black executives - both domestically and internationally - by adding value to their development, leadership, and philanthropic endeavors throughout the life cycle of their careers, thereby strengthening of their companies, organizations and communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome 67 new members to the ELC," said Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of the Executive Leadership Council. "Each one exemplifies our organization's commitment to advancing Black leadership in global corporations and is committed to propelling the ELC's mission forward. We are excited to welcome Cole and look forward to leveraging the talents she brings to the membership."

Cole Brown leads all aspects of American's People organization, including the teams supporting Global Talent and Recruitment; Benefits; Global Compensation; People Operations; Global Learning; and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Cole is the first Black female to hold a senior position at the airline and continues to inspire diversity among its team members.

"The Executive Leadership Council is dedicated to opening channels of opportunity for Black executives to positively impact businesses and communities," said Cole Brown. "I am honored and humbled to be among this year's class to help amplify Black excellence and be a part of the development of our future Black leaders."

Cole was officially inducted into the ELC on March 9 at the ELC's winter member meeting in Manalapan, Florida.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

