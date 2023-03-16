The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: Join the 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit Livestream

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth



The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Join the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, The Aspen Institute and a dynamic group of U.S. and global leaders on April 13 for the 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit. Alongside the World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., the full-day Summit will assemble a dynamic group of U.S. and global leaders for action-oriented discussions on national and international issues.

In a turbulent economic, environmental, and human context, the Summit will enable private sector, social impact and government leaders to reflect on all we have learned on our journeys to build meaningful solutions and partnerships to realize a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Register now: https://bit.ly/3Yu8P6m

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth.

The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a community-serving organization with global reach whose vision is the creation of a free, just, and equitable society. For 70 years, the Institute has driven change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the world's greatest challenges. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Institute has offices in Aspen, Colorado and New York City, as well as an international network of partners. Learn more at www.aspeninstitute.org.

Devex

Devex is the world's leading independent news organization covering global development. Devex journalists deliver insider reporting from front lines of the fight to achieve the SDGs-driving the most important debates, providing the most critical analysis, and backing it all up with the events, career information, and funding opportunities professionals require. To keep up to date with the must-read global development coverage, join their global community.

Originally published by The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Check out more content from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard-center-inclusive-growth

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744276/Join-the-2023-Global-Inclusive-Growth-Summit-Livestream