Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 22:00
Tourism Ireland: Actor and director Patrick Duffy International Guest of Honour at the St. Patrick's Day Parade

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Patrick's Festival and Tourism Ireland are delighted to welcome Patrick Duffy to Ireland to take part in the 2023 St Patrick's Day Parade. Patrick, whose grandfather emigrated from Ireland to America in the 1920s, has always maintained a deep pride and interest in his Irish heritage. Fittingly, he also celebrates his birthday on 17th March, and was named after St Patrick!