LOKLIK Debuts Offline at GRAPHICS PRO EXPO

This promising handicraft brand will hold a high-tech product event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 27, 2023.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / LOKLIK, a family-friendly machine brand in the do-it-yourself industry, is planning to initiate an offline meeting with hundreds of craft lovers at GPX (GRAPHICS PRO EXPO), an exhibition offering expertise and training in the graphics markets, on April 27-28, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. And the product event will be from 4:00-5:30 p.m. ET on April 27, 2023.

GPX, powered by GRAPHICS PRO magazine, gives crafters and businesses access to the awards and personalization, apparel decorating, and sign and digital graphics markets. It features unique events focused on graphics-related business in six cities coast-to-coast in key regions, allowing craft enthusiasts to experience the latest products, learn new skills, explore related markets, find new profit centers, and get connected with the graphics community at a venue near them.

At GPX 2023 Charlotte, LOKLIK will demonstrate the vanguard technology of the hit cutting machine, LOKLIK Crafter, and the latest Mug Heat Press and simulate a veritable crafting scenario for its audiences. While displaying the features of its fancy handicraft machines, LOKLIK will also introduce the broad application of its connected graphic software, LoklikIdeaStudio.

LOKLIK Crafter, developed by the professional and premium R&D team of LOKLIK, is a new star emerging among innovative household machines. This cutting machine upgrades its noise-canceling performance to a 30% decibel value decrease regarding the unpleasant gear sound produced by its counterparts, delivering an ultra-quiet working environment.

According to the LOKLIK tech sector, this smart cutter focuses mainly on craft beginners' experience. Still, it's also in line with the high-standard quality and cutting-edge technology demand for pros. Its self-developed blade functions at nearly 20% faster operation speed than other competitors while cutting all kinds of paper and vinyl materials, empowering everyone working with this machine with higher efficiency.

In addition to its advanced features, LOKLIK Crafter also comes with four artistic looks, the macaron series, to overturn the modern machine style. These four glistening appearances are identified in human-like names, Romance (Pink), Grace (Lilac), Breeze (Dark Blue), and Charming (Green), and therefore, on behalf of the vitality and innovative corporate spirit of LOKLIK.

Underpinned by its connected photo editing software, LoklikIdeaStudio, LOKLIK Crafter can operate without a network and run steadily and respectively when multiple LOKLIK machines connect to the same computer. Meanwhile, with hundreds of graphic designs provided by the exclusive digital content base, LOKLIK Workshop, crafters will be able to churn out more personalized and creative works in a short time.

Through the endeavor and hard work last year, LOKLIK also plans to improve its competitiveness by upgrading more intelligent devices desired in the handicraft industry. Hence, the LOKLIK Mug Heat Press, a heat press suitable for all kinds of cups, mugs, and bottles, pops out in 2023 to meet the market's demands.

For more information, please visit: https://www.loklik.com

Follow us on:

Facebook/Instagram: @loklikofficial

Contact Information

Kimberly Xiong

Brand PR

kimberly@loklik.com

+8619542807347

SOURCE: LOKLIK

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744174/LOKLIK-Debuts-Offline-at-GRAPHICS-PRO-EXPO