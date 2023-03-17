Jetson, the cutting-edge eVTOL company behind the Jetson ONE flying car, is in its first US Tour and will be presenting live at the Abundance360 summit hosted by Jetsons' newly appointed Senior Advisor, space entrepreneur and innovation pioneer Peter Diamandis.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Jetson, the eVTOL company behind the Jetson ONE, are in the USA and will be presenting live at the Abundance360 summit hosted by Jetsons' newly appointed Senior Advisor, space entrepreneur and innovation pioneer Peter Diamandis.





Jetson ONE, California, USA



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9606/158765_24e657a324db8b57_001full.jpg

US-based Peter Diamandis has started over 25 companies in health tech, space, venture capital, and education. Named by Fortune as one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders." He is the Co-founder and Vice-Chairman of two public companies, Celularity and Vaxxinity.





-Peter Diamandis, Jetson Senior Advisor



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9606/158765_24e657a324db8b57_002full.jpg

"We are incredibly excited Peter Diamandis is joining Jetson. The value of his extensive knowledge and entrepreneurial experience will help us build the future of air mobility. Peter Daimindis is an international pioneer in the fields of innovation and technological advancement. His decision to join Jetson as an Advisor and Mentor is testimony of how great the opportunity waiting ahead of us is," said Tomasz Patan, founder and Jetson ONE inventor.

The Jetson ONE was brought to market by the European-based eVTOL company Jetson in October 2021. The commercially available eVTOL, has seen consistent and substantial growth in the US market, with close to 80% of clients based in the US.

"At Jetson, we are democratizing flight, making it accessible to everyone with our beautiful, safe, and sustainable Jetson ONE eVTOL. Jetson, the most popular personal eVTOL on the internet today, is proud to have over 45 million video views on YouTube and hundreds of customers in the USA. Today, we're excited to give US customer and investors a first in-person look at the Jetson ONE," said Rikard Steiber, investor and general manager, Jetson INC.

Jetson raised 10 million US dollars during its seed round in mid-2022 and will open the second investment round later this year. Jetson have recently renovated their R&D facility in Arezzo, Italy and will be opening their doors to VIP clients and partners next month. Guests will be treated to a full factory tour and an opportunity to watch the Jetson ONEs fly.





Jetson ONE, Bledlow Desert, official launch movie.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9606/158765_24e657a324db8b57_003full.jpg

The Jetson ONE

The Jetson ONE is constructed of a race car inspired lightweight aluminum space frame and Carbon-Kevlar composite body. Thanks to the intuitive joystick controls and a flight computer which keeps it stable in the air, everyone can learn how to fly it in just a matter of minutes.

It is powered by eight electric motors, has a flight time of 20 minutes, reaching a top speed of 102 kilometers per hour (63 miles per hour). It runs on a high discharge lithium-ion battery and can carry a pilot's weight of 210 pounds or 95kg.

About Jetson

Jetson is an eVTOL company with a mission to change the way we travel. We aim to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle. The Jetson ONE, is a commercially available personal electric aerial vehicle that you can own and fly. Jetson was founded by Peter Ternstrom and Tomasz Patan in 2017. We intend to make everyone a pilot.

PR Contact:

San Sunner

san@jetsonaero.com

Website: jetsonaero.com

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zoqwy3ts5j6j1d41ci0dz/h?dl=0&rlkey=wi16ckow7aioxswt5se4an99m

Facebook: @jetsonaero

Instagram: @jetsonaero

TikTok: @jetsonaero

Twitter: @jetson_aero

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158765