Freitag, 17.03.2023

17.03.2023
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Appointment of PR Adviser

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Appointment of PR Adviser

PR Newswire

London, March 16

17 March 2023
LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited
("Petra")

Appointment of PR Adviser

Petra announces the appointment of Capital Markets Communications Limited ("Camarco") as its retained communications adviser with immediate effect. Petra looks forward to working with Camarco going forward to promote its story and engage with its wider stakeholders.

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, said:

"We are delighted to be working with the team at Camarco who we believe will be able to make a very positive contribution to our communications across our stakeholder groups, from the investment community to Petra's employees, local communities, host Governments and customers."

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Julia Stone

Camarco (Financial PR)

Gordon Poole Telephone: +44 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts petradiamonds@camarco.co.uk

Elfie Kent

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Group's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Group aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Group's loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

