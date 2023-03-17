Altona Rare Earths Plc - LSE Admission Update

17 March 2023

Altona Rare Earths Plc (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company focused on the development of a significant Rare Earth Elements mining project in Africa, today provides an update further to the announcement of 10 March 2023 where the Company stated it expected admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange ("Admission") would take place at 8.00 a.m. on Monday 20 March 2023. The Company is still working with its advisers to finalise its prospectus for approval by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and therefore Admission will not take place on the expected date. A further update will be provided once the date of Admission, currently expected to be towards the end of March 2023, is confirmed.

The Company also confirms that, as a first step in the transition process to the London Stock Exchange, its shares will cease trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("AQSE") at 4.30 p.m. on Friday 17 March.

About Altona Rare Earths Plc

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on evaluating, developing and extracting Rare Earths in Africa.

Rare Earths are a group of 17 chemical elements, many of which are critical to the world's on-going transition to carbon-based to renewable energies, and to the defence and communication industries.

The Company currently focuses on the development of its flagship Magnet Rare Earths Monte Muambe, located in NW Mozambique. The project's acquisition was made in June 2021, and the Company has so far drilled over 7,000m to support its maiden JORC Mineral Resource Statement to be published in Q2 2023.

Altona continues to take advantage of its position in Africa to assess other possible Rare Earths opportunities on the continent.

