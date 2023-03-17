Lindab appoints Lars Ynner as Chief Financial Officer

Lindab has appointed Lars Ynner as Chief Financial Officer. He will take up his position on 11 April 2023

GREVIE, Sweden, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Ynner has since 2011 worked in various financial roles at Assa Abloy Entrance Systems, most recently as VP Finance Industrial Segment. Prior to that, Lars Ynner was CEO of the education company Celemi.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lars to Lindab. He has solid expertise as financial director from a listed industrial company. We value his long experience from an international, result-oriented business with a high acquisition pace. We very much look forward to Lars' contribution to Lindab's continued development.", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab.

"Lindab is a quality company with great potential. The Group has already gone through a major change and continues to aim high. I am very much looking forward to becoming part of Lindab.", says Lars Ynner.

Lars Ynner will be part of Lindab's Group Management Team and report to the CEO. He will assume his role on 11 April 2023. Lindab's resigning Chief Financial Officer, Jonas Arkestad, will leave the Group in April.

