Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Tradegate
17.03.23
11:33 Uhr
8,055 Euro
-0,055
-0,68 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9607,97011:46
7,9557,98011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2023 | 07:36
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Secondary offering selling price of part of Casino's Assaí stake

Secondary offering selling price of part of Casino's Assaí stake

Paris, 17 March 2023

Casino Group announces today the completion of the book building process of the secondary offering announced on 14 March 2023.

As part of the offering, 254 million Assaí shares held by Casino Group (including 2.3 million shares represented by ADS, each ADS consisting of 5 Assaí shares), representing 18.8% of Assaí's share capital, were allocated at a selling price of BRL 16.00 per share (USD 15.13 per ADS) for a total placement amount of BRL 4,064.0 million (EUR 723.2 million1).

The transaction is expected to close on 21 March 2023.

At the end of the transaction, the Casino Group's Assaí capital stake will be 11.7% and will therefore no longer control the company.

For additional details, please refer to the press release published by Sendas Distribuidora S.A. on 16 March 2023.


This communication is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group - Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot - Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

1 Considering an exchange rate of BRL 5.62 / euro


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.