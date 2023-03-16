VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. ("WeCommerce" or "the "Company") (TSXV: WE), a leading provider of ecommerce enablement software and tools for merchants, today announced its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022" and "Fiscal 2022", respectively). Currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results For the three-months ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Recurring subscription revenue 8,387,200 7,346,415 31,176,044 22,383,829 Digital goods revenue 4,075,340 3,953,600 13,864,245 10,977,020 Agency service revenue 837,468 949,041 3,431,298 5,220,528 13,300,008 12,249,056 48,471,587 38,581,377 Operating loss (924,018 ) (740,013 ) (7,798,988 ) (1,891,955 ) Net (loss)/income (12,436,938 ) 4,126,028 (22,639,118 ) (842,922 ) EBITDA (1) (7,986,226 ) 8,240,075 (6,713,659 ) 12,594,526 EBITDA % (1) (60 %) 67 % (14 %) 33 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,288,029 3,490,740 9,508,611 11,586,037 Adjusted EBITDA % (1) 25 % 28 % 20 % 30 % Cash provided by operating activities 3,234,302 3,652,074 10,511,491 8,001,967

Revenue in Q4 2022 was $13,300,008, an increase of 9% (0% on a constant currency basis (as described below) compared to Q4 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022 amounted to $3,288,029 or 25% of revenue, compared to $3,490,740 or 28% of revenue in Q4 2021.

Unrestricted cash on hand at December 31, 2022 was $10,946,852 compared to $26,122,247 on December 31, 2021. Total debt outstanding at December 31, 2022 was $46,935,066 compared to $60,203,418 on December 31, 2021.

Net loss was $12,436,938 in Q4 2022 compared to net income of $4,126,028 in Q4 2021. The majority of the net loss for Q4 2022 includes goodwill impairment of Stamped which was due to updated assumptions that reflect current macroeconomic conditions.

"We are pleased to report strong Q4 performances for our apps and themes segments, which have continued to demonstrate resilience and growth in the face of challenging market conditions," said Chris Sparling, Co-CEO. "The investments in product development across our portfolio continue to bear fruit, and we are looking forward to key feature launches in Q1 and Q2 of this year. As we prepare and move forward with the previously announced transformational transaction with Tiny, we are confident that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the significant potential of our combined businesses."

Financial Statements

WeCommerce's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Q4 and Fiscal 2022 are available on the Company's website at https://www.wecommerce.co and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Annual General Meeting

WeCommerce will host its Annual General Meeting and Investor Day on June 15, 2023. Management and board members will be available to answer questions.

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd

WeCommerce provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start and grow their online stores. Our family of companies and brands includes Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, KnoCommerce, Archetype, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Foursixty and Stamped. As one of Shopify's first partners since 2010, WeCommerce is focused on building, acquiring, and investing in leading technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

For more about WeCommerce, please visit www.wecommerce.co or refer to the public disclosure documents available under WeCommerce's SEDAR profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release makes to reference to certain non-IFRS measures and ratios, hereafter, referred to as "non-IFRS measures". These measures are not recognised measures under IFRS, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures including "EBITDA", "EBITDA %", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA %", and "Constant Currency". Management uses these non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. As required by Canadian securities laws, the Company defines and reconciles these non-IFRS measures below:

EBITDA and EBITDA %

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is reconciled to net income (loss) from the financial statements.

EBITDA % ratio is determined by dividing EBITDA by total revenue for the year.

EBITDA and EBITDA % is frequently used to assess profitability before the impact of finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets.. EBITDA and EBITDA % are measures commonly reported and widely used as a valuation metric.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA %

Adjusted EBITDA removes unusual, non-cash or non-operating items from EBITDA such as listing expenses, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, asset impairments, non-cash stock-based compensation, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration payable and foreign exchange gains and losses. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of its operating performance over a period of time. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income (loss) from the financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA % is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue for the year.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA % is frequently used by securities analysts and investors when evaluating a Company's ability to generate liquidity from the Company's core operations. It provides a consistent basis to evaluate profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the Company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA % are measures commonly reported and widely used as a valuation metric.

Constant Currency

Constant currency is determined by applying the same foreign currency exchange rates to the financial results of the current and equivalent prior-year period. The Company's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar but we conduct business in Canadian, U.S. and Singapore dollars. The Company measures its performance before the impact of foreign currency. Constant currency is reconciled to revenue from the financial statements.

The Company believes Constant Currency allows for current financial performance to be understood against comparative periods without the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates against the Canadian dollar.

NON-IFRS MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the three-months ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss)/income (12,436,938 ) 4,126,028 (22,639,118 ) (842,922 ) Income tax (recovery)/expense (20,962 ) 183,071 (199,028 ) 298,022 Depreciation and amortization 3,316,760 3,295,125 12,661,061 10,087,571 Finance costs 1,154,914 635,850 3,463,426 3,051,855 EBITDA (7,986,226 ) 8,240,074 (6,713,659 ) 12,594,526 EBITDA Adjustments Share-based compensation 525,465 917,702 3,382,771 1,890,466 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (821,553 ) (396,232 ) 3,714,338 1,010,460 Acquisition costs 193,440 30,616 344,580 1,461,844 Impairment of non-financial assets 11,812,308 - 11,812,308 Fair value adjustments of contingent consideration (609,480 ) (5,302,617 ) (3,962,003 ) (5,302,617 ) Professional fees - - - 91,560 Severance costs 128,785 - 839,722 26,767 Acquisition-related compensation 46,000 - 46,000 - Restructuring - - 33,465 - (Gain)/loss on sale of intangibles and property and equipment (710 ) 1,197 11,089 (186,969 ) Adjusted EBITDA 3,288,029 3,490,740 9,508,611 11,586,037

EBITDA % and Adjusted EBITDA % For the three-months ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EBITDA (7,986,226 ) 8,240,074 (6,713,659 ) 12,594,526 Revenue 13,300,008 12,249,056 48,471,587 38,581,377 EBITDA % (60 %) 67 % (14 %) 33 % Adjusted EBITDA 3,288,029 3,490,740 9,508,611 11,586,037 Revenue 13,300,008 12,249,056 48,471,587 38,581,377 Adjusted EBITDA % 25 % 28 % 20 % 30 %

Constant Currency For the three-months ended

December 31, % Change 2022 2021 As

reported Foreign

exchange

impact Constant

currency Revenue Recurring subscription revenue 8,387,200 7,346,415 14 % (9 %) 5 % Digital goods revenue 4,075,340 3,953,600 3 % (7 %) (4 %) Agency service revenue 837,468 949,041 (12 %) (4 %) (16 %) 13,300,008 12,249,056 9 % (8 %) 1 %

For the years ended December 31, % Change 2022 2021 As reported Foreign exchange impact Constant currency Revenue Recurring subscription revenue 31,176,044 22,383,829 39% (5%) 34% Digital goods revenue 13,864,245 10,977,020 26% (3%) 23% Agency service revenue 3,431,298 5,220,528 (34%) (1%) (35%) 48,471,587 38,581,377 26% (5%) 21%

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities law. Such forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the Company's future business and strategies; whether and when the amalgamation transaction with Tiny Capital Ltd. (the "Transaction") will be consummated; the anticipated benefits of the Transaction;; the anticipated timing for closing of the Transaction; the anticipated timing for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of WeCommerce and the Investor Day; requirements for additional capital and future financing; estimated future working capital, funds available, uses of funds, future capital expenditures and other expenses for specific operations and intellectual property protection; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. .

Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statement or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the parties' ability to consummate the Transaction; the ability to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, all necessary approvals, including final TSXV approval, and requisite shareholder, regulatory and third party approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, all other conditions to the closing of the Transaction; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, stock exchanges, lenders, service providers, employees and competitors; the diversion of management time on the Transaction; assumptions concerning the Transaction and the operations and capital expenditure plans of the combined entity following completion of the Transaction; credit, liquidity and additional financing risks for the Company and its investees; risks relating to reliance on the Shopify platform; the Company's limited operating history; reliance on management and key employees; conflicts of interest in relation to the Company's officers, directors, and consultants; resale of common shares of the Company in the publicly-traded market; market price fluctuations for the common shares; global financial conditions; management of growth; risks associated with the Company's strategy of growth through acquisitions; tax risks; currency fluctuations; competitive markets; uncertainty and adverse changes in the economy; unsustainability of the Company's rapid growth and inability to attract new customers, retain revenue from existing merchants, and increase sales to both new and existing customers; adverse effects on the Company's revenue growth and profitability due to the inability to attract new customers or sell additional products to existing customers; future results of operations being harmed due to declines in recurring revenue or contracts not being renewed; security and privacy breaches; changes in client demand; challenges to the protection of intellectual property; infringement of intellectual property; ineffective operations through mobile devices, which are increasingly being used to conduct commerce; and risks associated with internal controls over financial reporting. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's estimates should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect results is included in the documents that may be filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of certain of these risk factors, see the Company's most recent MD&A described in the "Risk Factors" as well as the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

___________________________

(1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" for further information

Contacts

Company:

David Charron

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 416-418-3881

Email: david@wecommerce.co