"Blend navigated a challenging 2022, outperforming a rapidly declining mortgage origination market, taking actions to significantly reduce our cost structure, and introducing composable origination with our evolved Blend Builder Platform that will accelerate our vision of digitally transforming banking," said Nima Ghamsari, Head of Blend. "In 2023, we have three strategic priorities: deliver on our cost reduction objectives, enhance the value we provide to our mortgage customers, and drive adoption of our Blend Builder Platform. Amidst an ongoing uncertain period for our industry, we're pleased with our execution on what remains in our control, and are supported by a solid capital position underpinning our growth plans."

Financial Highlights

Consolidated 2022 revenue of $235.2 million, 4Q22 revenue of $42.8 million

4Q22 Blend Platform segment revenue of $29.5 million, down by $7.1 million, or approximately 19%, as compared to 4Q21, against a 68% decline in mortgage market volume in the same period, as measured by the Mortgage Bankers Association. Within Blend Platform: 4Q22 Mortgage Banking revenue was $15.1 million, down by $14.0 million, or 48%, as compared to 4Q21 4Q22 Consumer Banking & Marketplace revenue was $13.2 million, up by $6.9 million, or 109%, as compared 4Q21

Title365 segment revenue was $13.3 million, down $31.2 million from 4Q21, or 70%, reflecting the increase in interest rates and the corresponding decrease in refinance transactions year-on-year as well as the transition of Mr. Cooper title volume to the Blend platform

Customer and Product Achievements; Cost-Saving Initiatives

Significant traction in our Consumer Banking business, signing multi-year build and design partnerships with Compeer Financial and Credit One Bank

Evolved the capabilities of our Builder Platform, providing the ability to easily configure or build custom workflows from a pre-built set of components

Disciplined cost management through previously announced workforce reduction initiatives that in aggregate have eliminated over 780 positions since April 2022, inclusive of eliminations announced subsequent to year end

Fourth Quarter Financial Summary

Total fourth quarter revenue was $42.8 million, with Blend Platform segment revenue of $29.5 million, down 19% year-over-year, and Title365 segment revenue of $13.3 million, down 70% year-over-year, reflecting continued decline of industry refinance volume and migration of software-enabled title revenue from the Title365 segment to the Blend Platform segment.

Mortgage Banking revenue decreased by $14.0 million, or 48% as compared to the same period in the prior year, despite an estimated 68% decline of mortgage market volume during this period. Consumer Banking and Marketplace revenue was $13.2 million for the fourth quarter, up by $6.9 million from the prior-year period, primarily from the migration of $4.1 million of software-enabled title revenue from the Title365 segment, and to a lesser extent, increases in revenue from personal and home equity loans and Blend's verification of income product. Professional Services revenue was slightly higher at $1.2 million, as compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

Fourth quarter cost of revenue was $28.4 million, down $17.7 million, or 38% year-over-year, primarily reflecting the decrease in Mortgage and Title volume.

Fourth quarter GAAP gross profit was $14.4 million, down $20.5 million, or 59% year-over-year. Current period gross profit includes $13.1 million attributable to Blend Platform and $1.3 million attributable to Title365.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP gross profit was $15.0 million, down $20.0 million, or 57% year-over-year. Current period non-GAAP gross profit includes $13.6 million attributable to Blend Platform and $1.4 million attributable to Title365.

GAAP loss from operations was $75.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $59.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $43.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year Financial Summary

Full year revenue totaled $235.2 million, an increase of $0.7 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Blend Platform segment revenue totaled $132.0 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 3% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Title365 segment revenue totaled $103.2 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 4% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Full year cost of revenue totaled $145.6 million, an increase of $27.0 million, or 23%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Blend Platform segment cost of revenue totaled $61.9 million, an increase of $12.0 million, or 24%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Title365 segment cost of revenue totaled $83.6 million, an increase of $15.0 million, or 22%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Full year GAAP gross profit totaled $89.7 million, a decrease of $26.3 million, or 23%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Blend Platform segment gross profit was $70.1 million. Title365 segment gross profit was $19.6 million.

Full year non-GAAP gross profit totaled $91.7 million, a decrease of $25.0 million, or 21%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Blend Platform segment non-GAAP gross profit was $71.6 million. Title365 segment non-GAAP gross profit was $20.2 million.

GAAP loss from operations was $746.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $197.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $159.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $105.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, Blend had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $354.1 million, with total debt outstanding of $225.0 million in the form of the Company's five-year term loan. Blend's $25.0 million revolving line of credit remains undrawn.

Q1 2023 Guidance

$ in millions Q1 2023 Revenue Guidance Blend Platform $24.5 - 25.5 Title365 $8.5 - 9.5 Blend Labs, Inc. (Consolidated) $33.0 - 35.0 Non-GAAP Net Operating Loss $37.0 - 39.0

Blend's Q1 2023 guidance reflects the following:

Total consolidated revenue range of $33 million to $35 million.

Non-GAAP Net Operating Loss of $37 million to $39 million, which includes an expected $72 million decrease in annualized run rate operating expenses compared to Q1 2022.

Estimated 58% year over year decline in mortgage volumes from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023 as projected by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Note that economic conditions, including those affecting the levels of real estate and mortgage activity, as well as the financial condition of some of our financial customers, remain highly uncertain.

We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalent to our non-GAAP Net Operating Loss outlook or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, stock-based compensation, which is affected by our hiring and retention needs and future prices of our stock, and non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers - from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks - use Blend's platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit www.blend.com.

Blend Labs, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,199 $ 213,082 Marketable securities and other investments 229,948 334,147 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $436 and $1,371, respectively 22,718 34,076 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,231 31,713 Total current assets 396,096 613,018 Property and equipment, net 5,742 6,155 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,668 14,713 Intangible assets, net 2,127 173,008 Goodwill - 287,228 Deferred contract costs 1,691 4,178 Restricted cash, non-current 5,358 5,358 Other non-current assets 10,082 8,828 Total assets $ 432,764 $ 1,112,486 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,260 $ 6,160 Deferred revenue 8,695 8,068 Accrued compensation 10,059 18,140 Other current liabilities 15,459 27,662 Total current liabilities 35,473 60,030 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,091 14,607 Other non-current liabilities 5,478 13,415 Debt, non-current, net 216,801 213,843 Total liabilities 268,843 301,895 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 40,749 35,949 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 200,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. - - Class A, Class, B and Class C Common Stock, $0.00001 par value: 3,000,000 (Class A 1,800,000, Class B 600,000, Class C 600,000) shares authorized as of December 31, 2022; 240,931 (Class A 230,210, Class B 10,721, Class C 0) and 230,324 (Class A 217,691, Class B 12,633, Class C 0) shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,286,815 1,218,213 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (708 ) (808 ) Accumulated deficit (1,162,937 ) (442,765 ) Total stockholders' equity 123,172 774,642 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 432,764 $ 1,112,486

Blend Labs, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 42,785 $ 80,990 $ 235,201 $ 234,495 Cost of revenue 28,378 46,045 145,550 118,506 Gross profit 14,407 34,945 89,651 115,989 Operating expenses: Research and development 33,248 28,740 138,094 92,216 Sales and marketing 19,951 27,984 85,248 84,077 General and administrative 33,406 34,314 139,120 128,802 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,772 8,411 8,136 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill - - 449,680 - Restructuring 2,959 - 15,275 - Total operating expenses 89,564 94,810 835,828 313,231 Loss from operations (75,157 ) (59,865 ) (746,177 ) (197,242 ) Interest expense (7,348 ) (5,664 ) (24,790 ) (11,279 ) Other income (expense), net 1,538 110 4,916 493 Loss before income taxes (80,967 ) (65,419 ) (766,051 ) (208,028 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (476 ) (6,092 ) 2,241 38,886 Net loss (81,443 ) (71,511 ) (763,810 ) (169,142 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 874 (176 ) 43,638 (771 ) Net loss attributable to Blend Labs, Inc. $ (80,569 ) $ (71,687 ) $ (720,172 ) $ (169,913 ) Less: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value (2,141 ) (1,430 ) (48,438 ) (1,430 ) Net loss attributable to Blend Labs, Inc. common stockholders $ (82,710 ) $ (73,117 ) $ (768,610 ) $ (171,343 ) Net loss per share attributable to Blend Labs, Inc. common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (3.28 ) $ (1.30 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 238,442 227,947 234,161 131,985 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (81,443 ) $ (71,511 ) $ (763,810 ) $ (169,142 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 1,377 (711 ) (135 ) (794 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 75 (9 ) 235 (9 ) Comprehensive loss (79,991 ) (72,231 ) (763,710 ) (169,945 ) Less: Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 874 (176 ) 43,638 (771 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Blend Labs, Inc. $ (79,117 ) $ (72,407 ) $ (720,072 ) $ (170,716 )

Blend Labs, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (763,810 ) $ (169,142 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 109,702 70,844 Depreciation and amortization 10,766 10,607 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 449,680 - Amortization of deferred contract costs 4,638 5,030 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,058 1,390 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,650 3,207 Release of valuation allowance and change in deferred taxes (2,864 ) (39,311 ) Gain on investment in equity securities (2,884 ) - Other 2,129 2,944 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables 12,289 (5,839 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets, current and non-current 9,374 (13,929 ) Deferred contract costs, non-current 2,487 1,236 Accounts payable (4,900 ) 1,558 Deferred revenue 627 (5,554 ) Accrued compensation (8,081 ) 5,588 Operating lease liabilities (3,888 ) (3,200 ) Other liabilities, current and non-current (12,391 ) 7,067 Net cash used in operating activities (190,418 ) (127,504 ) Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (145,543 ) (351,583 ) Sales of marketable securities 6 - Maturities of marketable securities 247,036 125,075 Additions to property, equipment, internal-use software and intangible assets (2,068 ) (1,886 ) Investment in non-marketable equity securities - (2,500 ) Investment in note receivable - (3,000 ) Acquisition of Title365, net of cash acquired - (400,014 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 99,431 (633,908 ) Financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' fees and issuance costs (391 ) 366,805 Proceeds from debt financing, net of issuance costs - 218,792 Proceeds from exercises of stock options, including early exercises, net of repurchases 2,611 25,222 Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs - 309,701 Proceeds from exercises of Convertible Preferred Stock warrants - 10,172 Proceeds from repayment of employee promissory note collateralized by common stock - 2,881 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,220 933,573 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (116 ) (9 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (88,883 ) 172,152 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 218,440 46,288 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 129,557 $ 218,440 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,199 $ 213,082 Restricted cash 5,358 5,358 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 129,557 $ 218,440 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 276 $ 884 Cash paid for interest $ 25,056 $ 6,428 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Deferred offering costs not yet paid $ - $ 121 Vesting of early exercised stock options $ 4,060 $ 5,023 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value $ 48,438 $ 1,430 Issuance of warrant in connection with debt financing $ - $ 6,789 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining new or modified right-of-use assets $ 605 $ 1,715

Blend Labs, Inc. Revenue Disaggregation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Blend Platform revenue: YoY change Mortgage Banking $ 15,094 51 % $ 29,133 80 % (48 )% Consumer Banking and Marketplace 13,224 45 % 6,321 17 % 109 % Professional Services 1,175 4 % 1,090 3 % 8 % Total Blend Platform revenue 29,493 100 % 36,544 100 % (19 )% Title365 revenue 13,292 44,446 (70 )% Total revenue $ 42,785 $ 80,990 (47 )%

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Blend Platform revenue: YoY change Mortgage Banking $ 83,391 63 % $ 108,264 80 % (23 )% Consumer Banking and Marketplace 44,227 34 % 23,120 17 % 91 % Professional Services 4,396 3 % 4,178 3 % 5 % Total Blend Platform revenue 132,014 100 % 135,562 100 % (3 )% Title365 revenue 103,187 98,933 4 % Total revenue $ 235,201 $ 234,495 - %

Blend Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Gross Profit Reconciliation Three months ended

December 31, 2022 Three months ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP

Gross Profit Non-GAAP

expenses(1) Non-GAAP

gross profit GAAP

Gross Profit Non-GAAP

expenses(1) Non-GAAP

gross profit Blend Platform $ 13,114 $ 463 $ 13,577 $ 22,439 $ - $ 22,439 Title365 1,293 111 1,404 12,506 45 12,551 Total $ 14,407 $ 574 $ 14,981 $ 34,945 $ 45 $ 34,990 Year ended

December 31, 2022 Year ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP

Gross Profit Non-GAAP

expenses(1) Non-GAAP

gross profit GAAP

Gross Profit Non-GAAP

expenses(1) Non-GAAP

gross profit Blend Platform $ 70,090 $ 1,463 $ 71,553 $ 85,645 $ 670 $ 86,315 Title365 19,561 606 20,167 30,344 83 30,427 Total $ 89,651 $ 2,069 $ 91,720 $ 115,989 $ 753 $ 116,742 (1) Non-GAAP expenses represent stock-based compensation

Blend Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Operating Expenses 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating expenses $ 89,564 $ 94,810 $ 835,828 $ 313,231 Non-GAAP expenses: Stock-based compensation(1) and amortization of warrant 27,617 16,541 107,657 70,383 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) - 3,772 8,411 8,136 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill(3) - - 449,680 - Restructuring(4) 2,959 - 15,275 - Litigation contingencies(5) 700 - 700 - Acquisition-related expenses(6) 183 569 3,139 12,984 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 58,105 $ 73,928 $ 250,966 $ 221,728 GAAP loss from operations $ (75,157 ) $ (59,865 ) $ (746,177 ) $ (197,242 ) Non-GAAP expenses: Stock-based compensation(1) and amortization of warrant 28,191 16,833 109,726 71,136 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) - 3,772 8,411 8,136 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill(3) - - 449,680 - Restructuring(4) 2,959 - 15,275 - Litigation contingencies(5) 700 - 700 - Acquisition-related expenses(6) 183 569 3,139 12,984 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (43,124 ) $ (38,691 ) $ (159,246 ) $ (104,986 ) GAAP net loss $ (81,443 ) $ (71,511 ) $ (763,810 ) $ (169,142 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation(1) and amortization of warrant 28,191 16,833 109,726 71,136 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) - 3,772 8,411 8,136 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill(3) - - 449,680 - Restructuring(4) 2,959 - 15,275 - Litigation contingencies(5) 700 - 700 - Acquisition-related expenses(6) 183 569 3,139 12,984 Gain on investment in equity securities(7) - - (2,884 ) - Foreign currency gains and losses(8) 109 - 458 - Income tax benefit(9) - 5,991 (2,864 ) (39,311 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (49,301 ) $ (44,346 ) $ (182,169 ) $ (116,197 ) GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (3.28 ) $ (1.30 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest(10) - - (0.19 ) 0.01 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value(10) 0.01 0.01 0.21 0.01 Stock-based compensation(1) and amortization of warrant 0.12 0.07 0.47 0.54 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) - 0.02 0.04 0.06 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill(3) - - 1.92 - Restructuring(4) 0.01 - 0.06 - Litigation contingencies(5) - - - - Acquisition-related expenses(6) - - 0.01 0.10 Gain on investment in equity securities(7) - - (0.01 ) - Foreign currency gains and losses(8) - - - - Income tax benefit(9) - 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.30 ) Non-GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.88 ) (1) Stock-based compensation by function: Cost of revenue $ 574 $ 292 $ 2,069 $ 753 Research and development 12,624 5,281 47,280 13,184 Sales and marketing 3,274 2,034 11,725 7,167 General and administrative 11,719 9,188 48,628 49,740 Total $ 28,191 $ 16,795 $ 109,702 $ 70,844

(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents non-cash amortization of customer relationships acquired in connection with the Title365 acquisition. (3) Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill relates to charges recorded based on the results of the interim quantitative impairment analysis performed in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, in response to certain triggering events, such as a continued decline in economic and market conditions, decline in our market capitalization, and current and projected declines in the operating results of the Title365 reporting unit. (4) The restructuring charges relate to the April Plan, the August Plan, and the November Plan, under which we eliminated approximately 440 positions as part of our broader efforts to improve cost efficiency and better align our operating structure with our business activities. (5) Litigation contingencies represent reserves for legal settlements that are unusual or infrequent costs associated with our operating activities. (6) Acquisition-related expenses include non-recurring due diligence, transaction and integration costs recorded within general and administrative expense. (7) Gain on investment in equity securities represents an adjustment to the carrying value of the non-marketable security without a readily determinable fair value to reflect observable price changes. (8) Foreign currency gains and losses include transaction gains and losses incurred in connection with our operations in India. (9) Income tax benefit represents the non-recurring release of historical valuation allowance resulting from changes in U.S. tax law requiring capitalization and amortization of research and development costs for tax purposes in 2022 and from the recognition of a deferred tax liability in connection with the Title365 acquisition in 2021. (10) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest and accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value relate to the 9.9% non-controlling interest in our Title365 subsidiary.

