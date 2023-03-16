GATINEAU, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) ("HEXO" or the "Company"), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year ("Q2'23"). All currency amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"HEXO held firm to our long-term strategy this quarter and remained focused on our most profitable brands and maintaining fair prices," said Charlie Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HEXO. "While cannabis prices have dropped sharply across the market, it is our view that slashing prices is not a sustainable strategy. We're confident our products will continue to deliver excellent value to customers and shareholders alike."

"Our continued focus on profitability is yielding solid results, including positive net income before tax for the first time in our history," noted Julius Ivancsits, Chief Financial Officer of HEXO. "SG&A spending is down 11 per cent or $1.5 million compared to the previous quarter. We also made significant progress in our trade accounts receivable with a $21 million reduction compared to the first quarter and have paid off $40.7 million in debt. Our adjusted gross margin lift to 45 per cent from 40 per cent last quarter, shows that we continue to align operations towards the path to profitability."

"We launched several new products late in the quarter that flew off the shelves, validating our commitment to producing a range of high-quality products that customers want," added Mr. Bowman. "Customer response to our revitalized portfolio of brands, which includes proven favourites and new proprietary strains, has been very positive. This feedback allowed us to further enhance our highest-performing lines and significantly increase production of our popular Redecan straight edge pre-roll products."

Significant Financial Results

Improved total net income to $0.7 million, compared to a net loss of ($56.3) million from the first quarter of FY23 (Q1'23).

Generated $5.3 million of cash from operations in Q2'23, an improvement of $34.1 million compared to ($28.8) million of cash used in Q1'23 and an improvement of $40.6 million compared to ($35.2) million of cash used in Q2'22.

Recorded an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.4) million, an increased loss of $1.8 million from Q1'23, however, when compared to Q2'22, Adjusted EBITDA has improved by $3.2 million.

Net revenues decreased 26% to $24.2 million, compared to $35.8 million in Q1'23 and decreased 57% compared to $52.8 million of net revenue in Q2'22.

Reported flat G&A expenses compared to Q1'23 and significant improvement compared to Q2'22 with cost-savings of $12 million.

Improved selling, marketing and promotional costs by $1.4 million from Q1'23 with realized cost savings of $3.7 million when compared to Q2'22.

On December 5, 2022, the Company's 8% convertible debenture matured and a total of $40.7 million was paid upon the debt's settlement.

Key Financial Results (in thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended January

31, October

31, January

31, January

31, January

31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ $ Revenue from sale of goods 35,268 52,884 72,014 88,152 141,511 Excise taxes (11,809) (17,340) (19,251) (29,149) (38,786) Net revenue from sale of goods 23,459 35,544 52,763 59,003 102,725 Service revenues1 702 227 - 929 225 Net revenue 24,161 35,771 52,763 59,932 102,950 Cost of goods sold (26,337) (35,563) (61,302) (61,899) (144,285) Gross loss before fair value adjustments (2,176) 208 (8,539) (1,967) (41,335) Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold (5,194) (19,966) (9,966) (25,160) (22,726) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 1,394 2,403 15,945 3,797 29,526 Gross (loss)/profit (5,976) (17,355) (2,560) (23,330) (34,535) Operating expenses (23,771) (23,164) (667,296) (46,937) (790,431) Loss from operations (29,747) (40,519) (669,856) (70,267) (824,966) Finance income (expense), net (752) (1,917) (5,058) (2,669) (9,588) Non-operating income (expense), net 34,169 (14,632) (61,190) 19,537 (18,977) Net income/(loss) before tax 3,670 (57,068) (736,104) (53,399) (853,531) Current and deferred tax recovery (2,948) 813 25,218 (2,136) 25,373 Net income/(loss) 722 (56,255) (710,886) (55,535) (828,158) Other comprehensive income (11,784) 4,201 20,632 (7,584) 20,996 Total net loss and comprehensive loss (11,062) (52,054) (690,254) (63,119) (807,162) 1The Company notes that $1,069 of previously classified Service revenue has been reclassified to Revenue from sale of goods in the three months ended October 31, 2022.

Net Revenue For the three months ended Q2'23 Q1'23 Variance Variance Q2'22 Variance Variance $ $ $ % $ $ % Adult-use cannabis net revenue 21,333 29,997 (8,664) (29%) 36,114 (14,781) (41%) Beverage based adult-use sales - 1,551 (1,551) (100%) 3,867 (3,867) (100%) International sales (265) 1,207 (1,472) (122%) 8,231 (8,496) (103%) Domestic medical sales 550 581 (31) (5%) 811 (261) (32%) Wholesales 1,841 2,208 (367) (17%) 3,740 (1,899) (51%) Net revenue from the sale of goods 23,459 35,544 (12,085) (34%) 52,763 (29,304) (56%) Service revenues1 702 227 475 (209%) - 702 n/a Total net revenues 24,161 35,771 (11,610) (32%) 52,763 (28,602) (54%) Dried grams and gram equivalents sold (kg) 16,449 19,360 (2,911) (15%) 29,578 (13,129) (44%)

Q2'23 total net revenue was $24.1 million, a 32% decline when compared to Q1'23 net revenues of $35.8 million. The decline can be attributed to lower sales in Québec due to competitors dropping prices and taking market share, returns of certain seasonal holiday products due to low velocity, unavailable supply for certain demanded products and certain products being placed on hold due to pricing reductions in the key market of Ontario. The Company also ceased the recognition of cannabis infused beverage revenue during Q2'23 as the result of Truss Beverage Co. operationalizing their cannabis selling license. Price concessions of $0.26 million attributable to the international sales of Q1'23 were recognized in the period.

Due to increased competition, net sales declined 54% relative to Q2'22 as the result of the HEXO brand's decreased market share and performance in the key provincial markets of Ontario, Alberta and Québec. Conversely, the Company's Redecan brand sales increased 9% from Q2'22, as the result of an increased emphasis on the Alberta market. The Zenabis subsidiary (which was deconsolidated in Q4'22 upon loss of control), contributed $3,551 of net sales in Q2'22, which are no longer applicable to the Company.

Cost of Goods Sold & Adjusted Gross Margin

The following table summarizes and reconciles the Company's gross profit line items per IFRS to the Company's selected non-IFRS financial measures adjusted cost of sales, gross profit/margin before adjustments and gross profit before fair value adjustments. Refer to the 'Non-IFRS Measures' section below for definitions.

For the three months ended For the six months ended January

31, October

31, January

31, January

31, January

31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ $ Net revenue from the sale of goods 23,459 35,544 52,763 59,003 102,725 Adjusted cost of sales (12,818) (21,475) (27,964) (34,292) (60,265) Gross profit before adjustments 10,641 14,069 24,799 24,711 42,460 Gross margin before adjustments 45% 40% 47% 42% 41% Depreciation included in COGS2 (4,675) (4,773) (5,973) (9,448) (10,942) Write off of biological assets and destruction costs - - (1,360) - (2,340) Write off of inventory (817) (4,400) (4,941) (5,217) (5,556) Write (down)/up of inventory to net realizable value (7,600) (4,915) (13,937) (12,515) (50,134) Crystallization of fair value - - (7,127) - (15,050) Gross (loss)/profit before fair value adjustments (2,451) (19) (8,539) (2,469) (41,562) Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold (5,194) (19,966) (9,966) (25,160) (22,726) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 1,394 2,403 15,945 3,797 29,526 Gross (loss)/profit (6,251) (17,582) (2,560) (23,832) (34,762) 1 This is a supplementary financial measure. See section "Key Operating Performance Indicators" of the MD&A for additional details. 2 The Company has modified the definition of the Non-IFRS metric gross profit/margin before adjustments to be net of depreciation included COGS in order to align with managements definition of the key metric, used in the evaluation and monitoring of the business, as well as to better align with the Company's competitors defined measure.

Total gross margin before adjustments improved to 45% in Q2'23 from 40% in Q1'23, in part as a result of a more favourable sales mix of higher margined product sales. Additionally, the reduced composition of $nil margin adult-use beverage and international sales contributed to gross margin improvement in Q2'23 compared to Q1'23, which contributed adjusted gross margins of $nil.

Reductions to inventory write offs, impairments and net realizable value adjustments were recognized relative to Q2'22, as management continues to focus on aligning cultivation to demand and mitigate the risk of aged out and unsellable stock. Additionally, the crystallization of fair value from business combinations was fully realized in Q4'22 and therefore did not factor into Q1'23 or Q2'23.

Unrealized gains on changes in fair value of biological assets declined due to a lower average percentage of completion state of crops on hand relative to Q1'23 as well as lower volume as the Cayuga site's outdoor harvest was completed in the previous quarter. Compared to Q2'22 the Company reduced its total grow facilities through the deconsolidation and reorganization of its operational footprint, resulting in lower plants on hand. The decrease to weighted average selling prices and lower sales in the period led to the reduction in realized fair value amounts in inventory sold.

Operating Expenses For the three months ended For the six months ended January 31, October 31, January 31, January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ $ General and administration ("G&A") 10,484 10,466 22,550 20,953 45,036 Selling, Marketing and promotion ("S,M&P") 2,678 4,106 6,369 6,784 12,592 Share-based compensation 301 959 4,017 1,260 7,841 Research and development ("R&D") 166 322 1,478 488 2,445 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 839 784 1,140 1,623 3,196 Amortization of intangible assets 3,262 2,871 6,895 6,132 15,053 Restructuring costs 481 1,062 4,524 1,543 8,513 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 408 (611) 100,130 (203) 123,933 Impairment of intangible assets - - 140,839 - 140,839 Impairment of goodwill - - 375,039 - 375,039 Impairment of investment in associates 643 - - 643 26,925 Derecognition of Onerous contract (269) - - (269) - Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 133 (510) (254) (377) 74 Acquisition transaction and integration costs 4,645 3,715 4,569 8,360 28,945 Total 23,771 23,164 667,296 46,937 790,431

General and Administration Expenses by Nature For the three months ended For the six months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 $ $ $ $ Salaries and benefits 2,595 9,487 5,491 19,633 General and administrative 5,089 4,754 8,835 10,389 Professional fees 2,565 6,379 5,939 12,540 Consulting 235 1,930 688 2,474 Total 10,484 22,550 20,953 45,036

Total operating expenses in Q2'23 remained relatively flat from Q1'23. The moderate increase is attributed to a write down of the Company's investment in associate, Truss CBD USA, as a result of management mutually ending the venture during the period.

Operating expenses in Q2'23 decreased by $645.5 million, or 96%, compared to Q2'22. This was due to significant impairment charges related to the Company's property, plant and equipment ($100.1 million), intangible assets ($140.8 million), and goodwill ($375.0 million) in Q2'22 as management rightsized the business and balance sheet.

During the six months ended January 21, 2023 and excluding impairment charges, operating expenses in Q2'23 decreased by $77.2 million when compared to the same period of FY22, as a result of the general cost saving measures, realized efficiencies, reorganization of the business structure and the departmental restructuring of the consolidated operations.

Other Income and Losses For the three months ended For the six months ended January 31, October 31, January 31, January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ $ Interest and financing expenses (1,263) (2,467) (5,251) (3,730) (10,555) Interest income 511 550 193 1,061 967 Finance income (expense), net (752) (1,917) (5,058) (2,669) (9,588) Revaluation of financial instruments (loss)/gain 273 2 11,866 275 39,334 Share of loss from investment in associate and joint ventures 43 (2,398) (2,669) (2,355) (4,818) Loss on convertible debt fair value adjustments 31,777 (6,270) (76,666) 25,506 (64,995) Gain on sale of interest in BCI - - 9,127 - 9,127 Gain/(Loss) on investments - 140 (297) 140 (576) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain 3,709 (9,023) (4,582) (5,313) 920 Other income and losses (1,633) 2,917 2,031 1,284 2,031 Non-operating income (expense), net 34,169 (14,632) (61,190) 19,537 (18,977)

Finance income (expense), net improved by $1.2 million quarter over quarter, driven by the repayment of the $40.1 million convertible debentures on December 5, 2022, resulting in lower quarterly interest expenses. Year over year, the improvement of $4.0 million is driven by the principal repayment of the $40.1 million convertible debentures on December 5, 2022, and the deconsolidation of the Zenabis subsidiary's interest-bearing note in Q4'22.

Total non-operating income of $34.2 million was generated during Q2'23, compared to the non-operating loss of ($14.6 million) in Q1'23. The improvement is the result of the fair value gain on the senior secured convertible note due to the quarterly payments of advisory fees and the impact on valuation due to the lower share price as compared to October 31, 2022. Favourable foreign exchange gains of $3.7 million were recorded in Q2'23 compared to unfavourable losses of ($9 million) in Q1'23.

Total net non-operating expenses of $61.2 million in Q2'22 was the result of the ($76.7 million) unfavourable fair valuation gain under the original senior secured convertible note, and unfavourable CAD/USD foreign exchange losses. Offsetting the previous losses was the $11.9 million gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities due to favourable movement in the Company's share price as well as the one-time $9.1 million gain on the sale of the joint venture Belleville Complex Inc. ("BCI") in Q2'22.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization to Total Net Loss Before Tax (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Q2'23 Q1'23 Q2'22 $ $ $ Total net loss before tax 3,670 (57,068) (736,104) Finance expense (income), net 752 1,917 5,058 Depreciation (cost of sales) 4,675 4,773 5,973 Depreciation (operating expenses) 839 784 1,140 Amortization (operating expenses) 3,262 2,871 6,895 Standard EBITDA 13,198 (46,723) (717,038) Investment (gains) losses (35,802) 17,549 63,221 Non-cash fair value adjustments 3,800 17,563 1,148 Non-recurring expenses 5,126 4,777 9,093 Other non-cash items 11,266 6,236 637,978 Adjusted EBITDA (2,412) (598) (5,598)

Select Balance Sheet Metrics (in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at January 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 $ $ Cash & cash equivalents 34,233 83,238 Restricted funds 2,253 32,224 Trade receivables 23,939 42,999 Biological assets & inventory 50,590 82,315 Other current assets2 21,052 30,871 Accounts payable & accrued liabilities 32,129 72,581 Senior secured convertible note & convertible debenture 189,659 248,680 Adjusted working capital1 54,431 123,730 Property, plant & equipment 274,724 285,866 Assets held for sale 3,264 5,121 Total Assets 527,788 680,949 Total Liabilities 272,676 367,257 Shareholders' equity 255,112 313,692 1 Defined as the Company's current assets less current liabilities net of the senior secured convertible note. The note is classified as a current liability as the lender possess the ability to unilaterally convert the note to equity and therefore does not represent a cash-based liability to the Company within one-year of January 31, 2023. Working capital is utilized as a key metric for management in assessing the Company's ability to meet its future obligations. 2 Total current assets less cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds, trade receivables, biological assets and inventory.

Liquidity Risk

During the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, the Company reported operating losses of $29.7 million and $70.3 million, respectively; cash outflows from operating activities of $23.4 million in the six months ended January 31, 2023 (positive operating cashflows of $5.36 million generated in three months ended January 31, 2023) and an accumulated deficit of $1.8 billion and has yet to generate positive cashflows or earnings. The Company had a working capital deficiency of $111.0 million and held cash and cash equivalents of $34.2 million as at January 31, 2023 ($83.2 million at July 31, 2022).

The Company remains subject to, amongst other covenants, a minimum liquidity covenant of US$20 million under the Senior secured convertible note as well as a requirement to achieve Adjusted EBITDA of not less than US$1.00 for each quarter beginning in the three months ended April 30, 2023.

These circumstances lend substantial doubt as to the ability of the Company to meet its obligations as they come due and, accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.

Management will continue to evaluate potential private and public financing opportunities through the issuance of equity. Notably, the Company's at-the-market program as initiated in May 2022, remains available to the Company (following certain legal and administrative filings) and authorizes the Company to issued equity up to US$40 million from treasury to the public, although the Company's ability to access this entire amount may be affected by market conditions and the performance of the Company's share price. Management may look to utilize this program to bridge cashflows during certain periods of volatility in order to manage its working capital obligations and remain compliant with the minimum liquidity covenant.

The Company has also commenced discussions with its lender regarding potential amendments to and/or covenant relief under the Senior Secured Convertible Note. No agreement has been reached to date and there can be no assurance that such agreement will be reached.

There can be no assurances however that financing alternatives will be available or available on terms that are acceptable to the Company, that the Company will be able to obtain favourable waivers and/or covenant relief from its lender under the Senior Convertible Note or that the Company's savings initiatives alone will yield sufficient liquidity to meet the minimum liquidity or generate positive Adjusted EBITDA, in order for the Company to meet its covenant requirements and execute on its business plan. Should these efforts prove unsuccessful, there is uncertainty as to the Company's ability to remain in compliance with the covenants of the Senior Secured Convertible Note over the next 12-month period. These circumstances create material uncertainties that lend substantial doubt as to the ability of the Company to meet its obligations as they come due and, accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.

About HEXO Corp.

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of premium products for the global cannabis market. HEXO delivers a thoughtfully curated portfolio of both recreational and therapeutic cannabis products that inspire customer loyalty. HEXO's brands include HEXO, Redecan, Original Stash, Bake Sale and T 2.0, as well as medical cannabis products.

HEXO's world-class Canadian grow sites are unmatched in size, technological advantage and yield of high-quality cannabis, driving innovation through every step of the process. HEXO operates three major grow sites in Ontario and Québec, including one of the largest facilities in North America. HEXO Corp. is a publicly traded company under the tickers (TSX: HEXO) and (NASDAQ:HEXO).

The preceding press release should be read in conjunction with the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the quarter ended January 31, 2023. Readers should also refer to the section regarding "Non-IFRS Measures" in the immediately following section of this press release. Additional information about HEXO is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended July 31, 2022 dated October 31, 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

In this press release, reference is made to adjusted cost of sales, gross profit before adjustment, profit/margin before fair value adjustments, adjusted gross profit/margin, adjusted EBITDA, crystallization and adjusted working capital which are not measures of financial performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These metrics and measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have meanings prescribed under IFRS, and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are provided as information complementary to those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of our operating results from the perspective of management. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or in lieu of a review of our financial information reported under IFRS. Definitions and reconciliations for all terms above can be found in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov respectively.

