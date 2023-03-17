KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 17
17 March 2023
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 15 March 2023 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting
As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 15 March 2023 the following Executive Directors and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration:
LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 15 March 2021 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020
|Director / PDMR
|Number of Shares awarded
|Number of Shares released*
|Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
|Net number of Shares acquired
|David Burke
|3,522
|3,856
|1,819
|2,037
|Eric Drooff
|3,718
|4,071
|1,974
|2,097
|Venu Raju
|14,058
|15,395
|7,262
|8,133
|Michael Speakman
|23,530
|25,767
|12,154
|13,613
|Peter Wyton
|3,549
|3,886**
|N/A
|N/A
*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.
**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.
The Shares were sold at £6.61 to cover tax liabilities.
LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 9 March 2020 - for the period 2020/22
|Director / PDMR
|Number of Shares awarded
|Number of Shares released*
|Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
|Net number of Shares acquired
|Jim De Waele
|22,022
|15,739
|7,424
|8,315
|Eric Drooff
|40,859
|29,203
|14,155
|15,048
|Kerry Porritt
|20,182
|14,423
|6,803
|7,620
|John Raine
|21,662
|15,481
|6,541
|8,940
|Venu Raju
|36,634
|26,183
|12,350
|13,833
|Michael Speakman
|109,513
|76,994
|36,316
|40,678
|Peter Wyton
|27,118
|19,382**
|N/A
|N/A
*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.
**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.
The 2020 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2020 and ended on 31 December 2022, and were subject to three performance conditions:
- 50% Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR;
- 25% Total Shareholder Return (TSR) outperformance of FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts); and
- 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
The above performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested at 61.9%.
The Shares were sold at £6.61 to cover tax liabilities.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.
LTIP grant
On 15 March 2023 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:
- Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 2,062 Shares; and
- Performance Share Awards totalling 435,427 Shares.
The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.
LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022
Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Award retains eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.
|Director
|No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3
|Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3
|David Burke
|817
|17,853
|Michael Speakman
|1,245
|27,193
LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2023/25
|Director/PDMR
|No. of Ordinary Shares awarded 1/2/3
|Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3
|David Burke
|71,533
|198,144
|Jim De Waele
|34,366
|95,109
|Eric Drooff
|44,041
|113,162
|Kerry Porritt
|26,335
|72,938
|John Raine
|28,030
|73,110
|Venu Raju
|34,175
|104,478
|Katrina Roche
|28,041
|77,672
|Michael Speakman
|130,743
|362,161
|Peter Wyton
|38,193
|100,1394
The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.
|Measure
|Weighting
|Vesting Schedule
|% of award that will vest
|0%
|25%
|100%
|Operating Profit Margin
|25%
|Below 5.5%
|5.5%
|6.5%
|Cumulative EPS
|25%
|Below 330p
|330p
|400p
|ROCE
|25%
|Below 12%
|12%
|18%
|Relative TSR
|25%
|Below median
|Median
|Upper quartile
The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2025, except for the Operating Profit Margin which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2026. Executive Directors are subject to a further two year holding period. Malus and clawback apply.
[1] The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 708.7p, being the average closing price on 10, 13 and 14 March 2023 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2023 Performance Share Awards.
3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.
4 28,012 of these Performance Share Awards are rights to receive cash linked to share value and will, to the extent vested following the end of the performance period, be settled in cash.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Jim De Waele
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|President, Europe
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|15,739
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|15,739
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£6.61
|7,424
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£6.61
|7,424
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Eric Drooff
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|President, North America
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|29,203
|Nil
|4,071
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|33,274
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£6.61
|14,155
|£6.61
|1,974
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£6.61
|16,129
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Kerry Porritt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|14,423
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|14,423
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£6.61
|6,803
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£6.61
|6,803
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|John Raine
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Group HSEQ Director
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|15,481
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|15,481
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£6.61
|6,541
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£6.61
|6,541
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Venu Raju
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Engineering and Operations Director
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|26,183
|Nil
|15,395
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|41,578
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£6.61
|12,350
|£6.61
|7,262
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£6.61
|19,612
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Michael Speakman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|Chief Executive Officer
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|76,994
|Nil
|25,767
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Nil
|102,761
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|£6.61
|36,316
|£6.61
|12,154
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|£6.61
|48,470
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Peter Wyton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
(Provide job title)
|PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
|President, AMEA
|N/A
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Keller Group plc
|b)
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Conditional right to receive a cash payment determined by reference to the value of ordinary shares of 10p each
|b)
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Disposal
|Subscription
|Other - receipt of a cash payment determined by reference to the value of a specified number of ordinary shares of 10p each
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|Yes
|No
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|Yes
|No
|If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
|X
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Volume(s)
|N/A - A cash payment of £128,115.02 determined by reference to 19,382 shares at a price of £6.61
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|N/A - A cash payment of £128,115.02 determined by reference to 19,382 shares at a price of £6.61
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue