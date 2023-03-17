17 March 2023

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 15 March 2023 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 15 March 2023 the following Executive Directors and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 15 March 2021 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020

Director / PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired David Burke 3,522 3,856 1,819 2,037 Eric Drooff 3,718 4,071 1,974 2,097 Venu Raju 14,058 15,395 7,262 8,133 Michael Speakman 23,530 25,767 12,154 13,613 Peter Wyton 3,549 3,886** N/A N/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.

The Shares were sold at £6.61 to cover tax liabilities.

LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 9 March 2020 - for the period 2020/22

Director / PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired Jim De Waele 22,022 15,739 7,424 8,315 Eric Drooff 40,859 29,203 14,155 15,048 Kerry Porritt 20,182 14,423 6,803 7,620

John Raine 21,662 15,481 6,541 8,940 Venu Raju 36,634 26,183 12,350 13,833 Michael Speakman 109,513 76,994 36,316 40,678 Peter Wyton 27,118 19,382** N/A N/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.

The 2020 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2020 and ended on 31 December 2022, and were subject to three performance conditions:

50% Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR;

25% Total Shareholder Return (TSR) outperformance of FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts); and

25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

The above performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested at 61.9%.

The Shares were sold at £6.61 to cover tax liabilities.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.

LTIP grant

On 15 March 2023 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:

Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 2,062 Shares; and

Performance Share Awards totalling 435,427 Shares.

The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Award retains eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

Director No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3 David Burke 817 17,853 Michael Speakman 1,245 27,193

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2023/25

Director/PDMR No. of Ordinary Shares awarded 1/2/3 Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3 David Burke 71,533 198,144 Jim De Waele 34,366 95,109 Eric Drooff 44,041 113,162 Kerry Porritt 26,335 72,938 John Raine 28,030 73,110 Venu Raju 34,175 104,478 Katrina Roche 28,041 77,672 Michael Speakman 130,743 362,161 Peter Wyton 38,193 100,1394

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

Measure Weighting Vesting Schedule % of award that will vest 0% 25% 100% Operating Profit Margin 25% Below 5.5% 5.5% 6.5% Cumulative EPS 25% Below 330p 330p 400p ROCE 25% Below 12% 12% 18% Relative TSR 25% Below median Median Upper quartile

The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2025, except for the Operating Profit Margin which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2026. Executive Directors are subject to a further two year holding period. Malus and clawback apply.

[1] The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 708.7p, being the average closing price on 10, 13 and 14 March 2023 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2023 Performance Share Awards.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

4 28,012 of these Performance Share Awards are rights to receive cash linked to share value and will, to the extent vested following the end of the performance period, be settled in cash.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Jim De Waele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) President, Europe N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 15,739 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 15,739 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £6.61 7,424 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £6.61 7,424 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Eric Drooff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) President, North America N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 29,203 Nil 4,071 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 33,274 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £6.61 14,155 £6.61 1,974 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £6.61 16,129 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Kerry Porritt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 14,423 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 14,423 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £6.61 6,803 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £6.61 6,803 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name John Raine 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Group HSEQ Director N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 15,481 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 15,481 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £6.61 6,541 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £6.61 6,541 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Venu Raju 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Engineering and Operations Director N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 26,183 Nil 15,395 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 41,578 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £6.61 12,350 £6.61 7,262 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £6.61 19,612 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Michael Speakman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Executive Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 76,994 Nil 25,767 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 102,761 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £6.61 36,316 £6.61 12,154 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £6.61 48,470 e) Date of the transaction Date: 2023.03.15

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange