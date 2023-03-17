Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023

WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 
Stuttgart
17.03.23
11:16 Uhr
7,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,67 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
17.03.2023 | 11:06
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 17

17 March 2023

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 15 March 2023 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 15 March 2023 the following Executive Directors and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 15 March 2021 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020

Director / PDMRNumber of Shares awardedNumber of Shares released*Number of Shares sold to cover tax liabilityNet number of Shares acquired
David Burke3,5223,8561,8192,037
Eric Drooff3,7184,0711,9742,097
Venu Raju14,05815,3957,2628,133
Michael Speakman23,53025,76712,15413,613
Peter Wyton3,5493,886**N/AN/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.

The Shares were sold at £6.61 to cover tax liabilities.

LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 9 March 2020 - for the period 2020/22

Director / PDMRNumber of Shares awardedNumber of Shares released*Number of Shares sold to cover tax liabilityNet number of Shares acquired
Jim De Waele22,02215,7397,4248,315
Eric Drooff40,85929,20314,15515,048
Kerry Porritt20,18214,4236,8037,620
John Raine21,66215,4816,5418,940
Venu Raju36,63426,18312,35013,833
Michael Speakman109,51376,99436,31640,678
Peter Wyton27,11819,382**N/AN/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.

The 2020 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2020 and ended on 31 December 2022, and were subject to three performance conditions:

  • 50% Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR;
  • 25% Total Shareholder Return (TSR) outperformance of FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts); and
  • 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

The above performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested at 61.9%.

The Shares were sold at £6.61 to cover tax liabilities.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.

LTIP grant

On 15 March 2023 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:

  • Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 2,062 Shares; and
  • Performance Share Awards totalling 435,427 Shares.

The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Award retains eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

DirectorNo. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3
Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3
David Burke81717,853
Michael Speakman1,24527,193

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2023/25

Director/PDMRNo. of Ordinary Shares awarded 1/2/3Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3
David Burke71,533198,144
Jim De Waele34,36695,109
Eric Drooff44,041113,162
Kerry Porritt26,33572,938
John Raine28,03073,110
Venu Raju34,175104,478
Katrina Roche28,04177,672
Michael Speakman130,743362,161
Peter Wyton38,193100,1394

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

MeasureWeightingVesting Schedule
% of award that will vest
0%25%100%
Operating Profit Margin25%Below 5.5%5.5%6.5%
Cumulative EPS25%Below 330p330p400p
ROCE25%Below 12%12%18%
Relative TSR25%Below medianMedianUpper quartile

The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2025, except for the Operating Profit Margin which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2026. Executive Directors are subject to a further two year holding period. Malus and clawback apply.

[1] The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 708.7p, being the average closing price on 10, 13 and 14 March 2023 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2023 Performance Share Awards.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

4 28,012 of these Performance Share Awards are rights to receive cash linked to share value and will, to the extent vested following the end of the performance period, be settled in cash.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameJim De Waele
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, EuropeN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil15,739
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil15,739
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£6.617,424
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£6.617,424
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameEric Drooff
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, North AmericaN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil29,203
Nil4,071
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil33,274
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£6.6114,155
£6.611,974
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£6.6116,129
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameKerry Porritt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group Company Secretary and Legal AdvisorN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil14,423
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil14,423
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
XX
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£6.616,803
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£6.616,803
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameJohn Raine
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group HSEQ DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil15,481
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil15,481
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£6.616,541
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£6.616,541
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameVenu Raju
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Engineering and Operations DirectorN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil26,183
Nil15,395
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil41,578
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£6.6112,350
£6.617,262
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£6.6119,612
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NameMichael Speakman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Executive OfficerN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
Nil76,994
Nil25,767
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
Nil102,761
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
£6.6136,316
£6.6112,154
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
£6.6148,470
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

1Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)NamePeter Wyton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPDMR
(Provide job title)		PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, AMEAN/A
b)Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameKeller Group plc
b)LEI and classification549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		Conditional right to receive a cash payment determined by reference to the value of ordinary shares of 10p each
b)Indicate nature of the transactionAcquisitionDisposalSubscriptionOther - receipt of a cash payment determined by reference to the value of a specified number of ordinary shares of 10p each
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?YesNo
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?YesNoIf yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
(Please state currency)		Volume(s)
N/A - A cash payment of £128,115.02 determined by reference to 19,382 shares at a price of £6.61
d)Aggregated informationAggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		Aggregated volume(s)
N/A - A cash payment of £128,115.02 determined by reference to 19,382 shares at a price of £6.61
e)Date of the transactionDate: 2023.03.15
Time zone: GMT
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue
