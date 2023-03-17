NICE Rapid is a reliable and cost-effective injection moulding and rapid tooling specialist.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - NICE Rapid, a world-class moulding and rapid prototyping provider, introduces the latest qualified compression moulding and aluminum extrusion service. All of the raw materials that NICE Rapid used comply with FDA, REACH, and ROSH, which underlines their stringent policies in line with ISO-9001 international quality system certification.

Compression Moulding offered by NICE Rapid has been recognised as an efficient way of reducing cost as well as ramping up production rates. A variety of industries, from architectural, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy, can find NICE Rapid compression moulding services economical and affordable since they primarily use rubber as the main raw material when producing parts and components. NICE Rapid delivers strong mould-making capabilities through scientific pre-forming procedures, precise and accurate refined operation, as well as modern rubber vulcanizing equipment.



NICE Rapid Introduces The Best Compression Moulding and Aluminum Extrusion Services For Manufacturing Industries

The next updated service launched by NICE Rapid is Aluminum Extrusion, which is an important manufacturing process in many industries. A customized solution of aluminum extrusion services is provided to meet each company's specific qualifications, from aluminum extrusion, to surface finish, to machining, cutting and assembly. This allows businesses to do the surface finish to enhance the appearance, improve corrosion resistance and protect the surface from being anodized to a wide range of appliances.

As customer satisfaction is NICE Rapid's number one priority, they strive to always meet all of customers' needs and requirements. The manufacturer employs a team of skilled and technical workforce that works round the clock to ensure products are gotten within the set time limit. Thus, the introduction of quality Compression Moulding and Aluminum Extrusion proves NICE Rapid goal of look-out for new technologies ensuring customers get the best compression moulding procedure.

About NICE Rapid

NICE Rapid delivers fully experienced engineering moulding service and customer satisfaction in both local service and quality control at the first rate. The manufacturer provides customers with the reassurance that working with a Chinese company need not be any different to one located in their home country. The injection moulding service at NICE Rapid substantially reduces the lead times to production.

