Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
WKN: A3CVK0 ISIN: GB00BP37WF17 Ticker-Symbol: PAA0 
Frankfurt
17.03.23
08:03 Uhr
2,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
17.03.2023 | 11:31
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): Long-term out-performance from exceptional companies 17-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN) | Long-term out-performance from exceptional companies

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his note entitled "Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance", Pantheon's portfolio of exceptional companies, explains how the NAV outperforms through the cycle and what gives Mark confidence that the current NAV was realistic.

Pantheon International is a FTSE 250 investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in private equity.

Listen to the interview

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1584861 17-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
