Hardman & Co Research on Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN): Long-term out-performance from exceptional companies

Q&A on Pantheon International (PIN) | Long-term out-performance from exceptional companies

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his note entitled "Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance", Pantheon's portfolio of exceptional companies, explains how the NAV outperforms through the cycle and what gives Mark confidence that the current NAV was realistic.

Pantheon International is a FTSE 250 investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in private equity.

Listen to the interview

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

