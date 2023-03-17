Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023

WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 
München
17.03.23
08:09 Uhr
128,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,00124,0012:55
17.03.2023
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

FERGUSON PLC ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / On March 16, 2023 the Company granted the following award under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

Non-Executive Director

Award
James Metcalf

232

The award was granted as restricted stock units. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The award has no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued service to the Company, on October 2, 2023.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Metcalf

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each


ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

232

USD - US Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-16; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Enquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827

March 17, 2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744339/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
