Ryan Mitchell, PhD and Director of Business Development at Satellos to highlight SAT-3153 and Satellos' novel muscle regeneration technology in two forums at this year's MDA Conference and Summit

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL) (OTCQB: MSCLF) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company developing small molecule therapeutics to regenerate muscle as a new approach to treating disease conditions from muscular dystrophy to aging, today announced that Ryan Mitchell, PhD and Director of Business Development will present preclinical proof of concept data the Company has generated with its lead drug candidate SAT-3153. These data will be featured in a poster presentation at this year's Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference being held in Dallas, TX from March 19-23, 2023.

In addition, Satellos has been invited to present its technological approach to correct muscle stem cell polarity and restore muscle regeneration as a novel therapeutic treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("Duchenne") and other life-altering muscular disorders in front of biopharmaceutical business development and venture capital investment professionals at the MDA's third annual Insights in Research Investor Summit. Dr. Mitchell will deliver the Company's presentation, titled "Therapeutic Restoration of Muscle Regeneration in Duchenne," on Tuesday, March 21 at 11.40 am CDT. Outside of the presentation, Dr. Mitchell will be joined by Dr. Phil Lambert, Chief Technology Officer at Satellos, for meetings to discuss opportunities with biopharmaceutical, academic, clinical, philanthropic, investment and other stakeholders attending this year's conference.

"We view this opportunity to present in two different forums at the MDA's flagship annual event as a tangible sign of the progression of our science and the growing acceptance of our unique insights into the modulation of muscle stem cell polarity to induce muscle regeneration, in the absence of the dystrophin protein, as a potentially novel treatment for Duchenne patients regardless of their exon mutation status, level of background AAV antibodies or ambulatory status," said Frank Gleeson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Satellos. "We can imagine no better event to showcase our lead candidate SAT-3153 and its potential than MDA's prestigious Clinical and Scientific Conference and its associated Insights in Research Investor Summit."

Satellos asserts that a dysfunction in the normal process of stem cell polarity in response to muscle damage represents a previously unrecognized root cause of Duchenne. The goal of correcting polarity is to restore the body's innate ability to regenerate muscle in response to the ongoing damage experienced by people living with Duchenne. Satellos' vision is to create a drug in pill form, to be taken by mouth, that can restore polarity to enable muscle fibers to self-repair and regenerate. SAT-3153 has been designated by Satellos as its lead drug candidate and the Company is pursuing pre-IND development activities. In his presentations, Dr. Mitchell will present preclinical findings showing that SAT-3153 has the potential to reset stem cell polarity, stimulate skeletal muscle regeneration and increase muscle strength.

About Satellos

Satellos is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines to treat degenerative muscle conditions. Our scientists discovered what we believe to be a previously unrecognized root cause of skeletal muscle degeneration. One which has the potential to transform how muscle disorders are treated. Our scientific founder, Dr. Michael Rudnicki, is a thought leader who discovered and has shown how muscle stem cells regulate muscle repair and growth throughout life. He has shown how defects in a process known as stem cell "polarity," which controls how muscle stem cells divide to create muscle progenitor cells, lead to a failure of muscle regeneration in Duchenne and potentially other muscle disorders. As a result of this ongoing inability to produce sufficient numbers of new muscle cells, the muscles of people living with Duchenne are unable to keep up with and repair the continuous and accumulating damage their muscles experience. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug (i.e., a pill) intended to correct muscle stem cell polarity and restore the body's innate muscle repair and regeneration process. We believe our unique therapeutic approach represents a potential disease modifying treatment for Duchenne and other dystrophies, offering new hope to patients. To expand our programs to other degenerative muscle conditions or disorders, Satellos has created a proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenX, which we utilize to identify disease situations where deficits in muscle stem cell polarity and regeneration occur and are amenable to therapeutic treatment. For more information about or to discuss potential collaborations with Satellos concerning our discovery platform and therapeutic candidates or our subsidiary Amphotericin B Technologies Inc., please contact Ryan Mitchell, Ph.D., Director - Business Development at rmitchell@satellos.com or visit Satellos.com.

