Ra Medical Systems, Inc.: Ra Medical Systems Announce Issuance of Additional International Patent

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED:NYSE/American) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catheter Precision, Inc., has received notification of an additional issuance of a new international patent. The patent is part of the evolving number of patents surrounding the company's VIVO technology. The patent, entitled "Methods of Cardiac Mapping and Model Merging" has been issued in the country of Japan.

RMED's Executive Chairman, David Jenkins, commented. "As a medical device company, we realize that intellectual property is a key part of growing not only our value but also our market presence. We are pleased that our technology in the field of cardiac electrophysiology continues to be recognized as unique and different. This patent combines with our entire estate of over fifty patents and patent applications covering our different product areas."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

