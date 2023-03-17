Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares



17.03.2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST





Nordea completes third share buy-back programme Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

17 March 2023 at 13.00 EET Nordea has now completed its third share buy-back programme announced in July 2022. From 20 July 2022 to 16 March 2023, Nordea repurchased 150,069,276 of its own shares (FI4000297767) at an average price per share of EUR 9.99. On 18 July 2022 Nordea announced a share buy-back of up to EUR 1.5bn, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022. The purpose of share buy-backs is to pursue an efficient capital structure and generate sustainable shareholder returns by reducing Nordea's excess capital. Since the inception of the inaugural buy-back programme in October 2021, Nordea has distributed EUR 4.5bn to its shareholders through repurchasing around 447 million shares at an average price of EUR 10.05 per share. Nordea repurchased the shares in public trading otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of its shareholders (directed repurchases). The repurchased shares were cancelled on a monthly basis. The repurchases of the third buy-back programme reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 1.5bn. Nordea now holds 24,602,431 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes. On 3 March 2023 Nordea announced approval from the European Central Bank for further share buy-backs of EUR 1.0bn, and a new buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the Annual General Meeting 2023. For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 13.00 EET on 17 March 2023.



