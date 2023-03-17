



Geneva, Switzerland, Mar 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - DCM Swiss, a Digital Content Marketplace, is excited to announce a special event taking place during the Open Geneva Innovation Festival on March 17 at 2:30 PM CET. DCM DAY will focus on the exciting topic of Web3 and the Future of Media, exploring the latest developments and innovations in this rapidly-evolving field. The event will be held at Federation des Entreprises Romandes Geneve, 98 Rue de Saint-Jean, Geneve, GE, 1201.DCM DAY promises to be a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of media, including media professionals, entrepreneurs, technologists, investors, and anyone curious about the impact of Web3 on the media industry. The event will feature a panel discussion rich in diverse perspectives for the Future of Media and Web3, featuring Egor Plotnikov from DCM Swiss, Alex Fedosseev from 1World Online, Florian Ducommun from Disruptive Company, and Nathalie Kazzi from Blue Tree Advisors."We are excited to bring together leading experts and thought leaders to share their insights, ideas, and vision for the future of media in the age of Web3," said Egor Plotnikov, COO & ITO Lead at DCM Swiss. "As the media industry continues to evolve rapidly, it is crucial to stay on top of the latest developments and innovations. We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to engage with experts and explore the exciting possibilities of Web3 for media professionals and enthusiasts alike."The panel discussion will cover a range of topics related to Web3 and the Future of Media, including the potential of blockchain technology for media distribution, the impact of NFTs on the media industry, and the role of decentralized finance in funding media projects. The panelists will also explore the challenges and opportunities facing the media industry in the age of Web3, and share their predictions for the future of media.As Open Geneva partners, DCM is thrilled to offer Festival participants a chance to explore NFT technology. By downloading an NFT in the form of a QR code, participants can easily access Festival events and enjoy special offers from local partners like cafes, bars, bakeries, and wine cellars. This unique opportunity to engage with NFT technology is just one of the many exciting offerings available during and after the Innovation Festival by Open Geneva.DCM DAY promises to be an informative and engaging event, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from and connect with leading experts and thought leaders in the field of media and Web3. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the exciting possibilities of Web3 for the future of media.For more information about DCM DAY and to register for the event, please visit the eventbrite.About DCM SwissDCM, also known as the Digital Content Marketplace, is a blockchain-based platform that operates both as a protocol and an application. It provides a decentralized media ecosystem that allows creators, publishers, and advertisers to interact in a single environment.About Open GenevaNon-profit association Open Geneva promotes and stimulates open innovation in the Greater Geneva area by bringing together a community of more than 3500 innovators, bringing their ideas to life, communicating their projects and supporting their development in the fields of art, science, technology, and society.Media Contacts:DCM SuisseAnna ElitzurDirector of PartnershipsAnna.elitzur@dcm-swiss.comSource: DCMCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.