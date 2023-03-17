Chinese researchers fabricated a kesterite PV device using a transparent fluorine-doped tin oxide (FTO) substrate instead of substrates based on opaque Mo-coated soda lime glass. The cell has an open-circuit voltage of 0.522 V, a short-circuit current of 33.0 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 68.55%.Scientists from the Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications in China have fabricated a thin-film kesterite (CZTSSe) solar cell that uses a transparent electrode. Kesterite is one of the most promising light absorber material candidates for potential use in lower-cost thin-film solar cells. Kesterites ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...