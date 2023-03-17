Total passenger traffic up 35.5% YoY reaching 88% of pre-pandemic levels;
Armenia and Ecuador above February 2019 levels, while Argentina and Brazil at 91% and 82%, respectively
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 35.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in February 2023, reaching 88.1% of February 2019 levels.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)
Statistics
Feb'23
Feb'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,241
2,656
22.0%
6,880
5,510
24.9%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,899
1,094
73.6%
4,035
2,201
83.3%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
519
425
21.9%
1,250
1,025
22.0%
Total Passengers (thousands)
5,659
4,175
35.5%
12,166
8,736
39.3%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
25.4
25.4
-0.2%
51.7
50.5
2.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
60.6
48.8
24.1%
129.7
99.6
30.3%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Feb'23
Feb'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,241
3,590
-9.7%
6,880
7,600
-9.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,899
2,107
-9.9%
4,035
4,487
-10.1%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
519
729
-28.8%
1,250
1,578
-20.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
5,659
6,426
-11.9%
12,166
13,666
-11.0%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
25.4
33.8
-24.9%
51.7
66.8
-22.6%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
60.6
66.5
-9.0%
129.7
141.2
-8.1%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 35.5% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by an ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 88.1% of February 2019 levels, down from the 89.9% posted in January, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.1% and 90.3% of February 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 40.2% YoY and reaching 91.3% of February 2019 levels, slightly down from the 93.0% posted in January. International passenger traffic reached 77.8% of pre-pandemic levels, in line with the 77.7% recorded in January, while domestic passenger traffic reached 99.3% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 54.6% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 89.8% of February 2019, down from the 91.9% posted in January, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 93.0% of February 2019 levels, up from the 92.6% recorded in January.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 13.3% YoY, and reached 82.4% of February 2019 levels, down from 85.3% recorded in January. Domestic traffic, which accounted for more than 60% of total traffic, improved to 93.2% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 68.4% of February 2019 levels.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 50.4% YoY and reached 72.8% of February 2019 levels, down from the 74.4% posted in January, partly impacted by a weaker-than-expected seasonal tourism, in Punta del Este.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 29.1% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 0.7%. International passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 5.6%, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 96.8% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the tenth consecutive month, at 191.5% of February 2019 figures. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 91.1%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume remained unchanged YoY and reached 75.1% of February 2019 levels, or to 76.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador stood at 74.6%, 57.3% and 67.1%, respectively. Around 80% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Brazil.
Aircraft movements increased 24.1% YoY reaching 91.0% of February 2019 levels, or 94.1% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 85% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador, which reached 92.2%, 92.1% and 93.2% of February 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of February 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 78.2%, except for Italy that stood at 86.8%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)
Feb'23
Feb'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,204
2,285
40.2%
6,789
4,558
48.9%
Italy
386
250
54.6%
809
440
83.7%
Brazil
1,252
1,105
13.3%
2,844
2,632
8.1%
Uruguay
154
102
50.4%
337
216
56.0%
Ecuador
344
267
29.1%
705
509
38.5%
Armenia
319
167
91.1%
682
381
79.1%
TOTAL
5,659
4,175
35.5%
12,166
8,736
39.3%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
12,736
13,330
-4.5%
26,095
26,968
-3.2%
Italy
1,056
1,217
-13.2%
2,108
2,373
-11.2%
Brazil
4,839
4,579
5.7%
9,796
8,606
13.8%
Uruguay(2)
2,076
2,025
2.5%
4,061
4,095
-0.8%
Ecuador
2,434
2,852
-14.6%
5,181
5,982
-13.4%
Armenia
2,257
1,444
56.3%
4,505
2,494
80.7%
TOTAL
25,398
25,446
-0.2%
51,746
50,517
2.4%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
33,554
26,449
26.9%
71,196
51,679
37.8%
Italy
3,732
2,978
25.3%
7,845
6,000
30.8%
Brazil
11,711
10,004
17.1%
25,313
22,281
13.6%
Uruguay
2,712
2,384
13.8%
6,479
5,215
24.2%
Ecuador
6,099
5,630
8.3%
12,730
11,306
12.6%
Armenia
2,765
1,347
105.3%
6,145
3,099
98.3%
TOTAL
60,573
48,792
24.1%
129,708
99,580
30.3%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)
Feb'23
Feb'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,204
3,509
-8.7%
6,789
7,362
-7.8%
Italy
386
429
-10.2%
809
889
-9.1%
Brazil
1,252
1,521
-17.6%
2,844
3,387
-16.0%
Uruguay
154
211
-27.2%
337
458
-26.4%
Ecuador
344
342
0.7%
705
695
1.5%
Armenia
319
167
91.5%
682
379
80.0%
Peru
247
496
TOTAL
5,659
6,426
-11.9%
12,166
13,666
-11.0%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
12,736
17,067
-25.4%
26,095
35,911
-27.3%
Italy
1,056
990
6.7%
2,108
2,017
4.5%
Brazil
4,839
8,441
-42.7%
9,796
14,483
-32.4%
Uruguay(2)
2,076
1,916
8.4%
4,061
4,036
0.6%
Ecuador
2,434
3,626
-32.9%
5,181
7,358
-29.6%
Armenia
2,257
1,368
65.0%
4,505
2,227
102.3%
Peru
418
787
TOTAL
25,398
33,824
-24.9%
51,746
66,820
-22.6%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
33,554
36,403
-7.8%
71,196
76,543
-7.0%
Italy
3,732
4,302
-13.2%
7,845
8,946
-12.3%
Brazil
11,711
12,710
-7.9%
25,313
27,380
-7.5%
Uruguay
2,712
2,848
-4.8%
6,479
6,789
-4.6%
Ecuador
6,099
6,545
-6.8%
12,730
13,699
-7.1%
Armenia
2,765
1,552
78.2%
6,145
3,500
75.6%
Peru
2,174
4,338
TOTAL
60,573
66,534
-9.0%
129,708
141,195
-8.1%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
