Ananda Developments Plc - Additional Subscription and Result of Broker Option

17 March 2023

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Additional Subscription and Result of Broker Option

Further to the announcement of 9 March 2023, Ananda announces that the Company has raised an additional £101,200 (before expenses) through the issue of 33,733,330 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"; "New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.3p per share.

The New Ordinary Shares comprise 20,233,330 New Ordinary Shares issued to additional subscribers procured by the Company and 13,500,000 New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to valid applications received by Peterhouse Capital Limited in the Broker Option, which closed on 16 March 2023.

The Company has therefore raised a total of £427,400 (before expenses) in the last 7 days, comprising £386,900 raised by the Company in two tranches (£60,700 today and £326,200 raised and announced on 9 March 2023) and £40,500 via the Broker Option. This completes the current capital raising.

Application for Admission

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market. It is expected that admission will become effective on 23 March 2023.

The New Ordinary Shares will, on admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the Ordinary Shares in issue and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions hereafter declared, paid or made on the ordinary share capital of the Company.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 2,060,285,229 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 2,060,285,229 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC



Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7463 686 497

ir@anandadevelopments.com PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED



CorporateFinance

Mark Anwyl



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Ananda Developments plc

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.