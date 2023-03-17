Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bond on STO Government Bonds (112/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instruments with effect from March 20, 2023. The loans will be registered at STO Government Bonds. ISIN code: SE0020050482 Short name: RGKT 2309 Trading code: RGKT_2309 Last trading day: 2023-09-20 Reimbursement date: 2023-09-20 ISIN code: SE0020050490 Short name: RGKT 2312 Trading code: RGKT_2312 Last trading day: 2023-12-20 Reimbursement date: 2023-12-20 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB