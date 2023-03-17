Finnish technology company Intelligent Control Systems has conceived a light redirecting film that purportedly reduces energy losses in the edge area of heterojunction solar cells. It claims the film may increase the power conversion efficiency of a heterojunction module by up to 0.75%.Finland-based Intelligent Control Systems Ltd. has presented a new light redirecting film that is reportedly able to improve the power yield of a heterojunction (HJT) solar panel by 3.8%. Called Solar Energy Optics (SEO), the patented film is able, according to the manufacturer, to reduce losses in the edge area ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...