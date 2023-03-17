The company is following the global success of its flagship real-time dental AI solution Second Opinion® with several new international partnerships and plans to expand access to its Practice Intelligence® clinical performance platform in Europe.

Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced plans to expand access to its Practice Intelligence® AI solution for customers in Europe. The company's international footprint is growing rapidly--spurred by accelerating global adoption of its flagship Second Opinion® real-time pathology detection software and a series of recent global integration and distribution partnerships.

Pearl announced its expansion plans for Practice Intelligence® at the 2023 International Dental Show in Cologne, Germany, where Pearl and several partners are showcasing the company's groundbreaking FDA-cleared AI technology. Designed to optimize dental practice operations, elevate clinical performance, and grow production, Practice Intelligence® synthesizes actionable insights from AI-powered evaluation of x-rays and analysis of treatment data across a practice's entire patient population. The AI platform surfaces those insights with a suite of morning huddle, recall, referral, and performance-analytics reporting utilities developed to serve clinical providers, front-office staff, managers, and owners.

"Practice Intelligence® delivers unrivaled insights into population-wide patient health and treatment trends, accuracy of clinical findings, and optimized workflows," said Dr. Kyle Stanley, Chief Clinical Officer at Pearl. "Expanding support for Practice Intelligence® to Europe will give European dentists the benefits of the most complete clinical AI toolset in dentistry and is a testament to Pearl's commitment to accelerating the global adoption of AI-backed dental care."

Pearl paved the way for AI technology in dentistry with the launch of its Second Opinion® clinical radiology solution at the 2021 International Dental Show. As the first and most comprehensive AI-powered real-time pathology detection aid for dentists, Second Opinion® has received international regulatory clearances for clinical deployment in numerous countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Israel, where it has been adopted by thousands of dental practices and DSOs. Pearl is supporting its growth in Europe with the help of a number of established and soon-to-be-announced software integration and distribution partners, including Planmeca and 3M.

"Pearl's expansion in Europe will ensure that the rate of AI adoption among dentists around the world continues to climb," said Ophir Tanz, CEO and Founder of Pearl. "In bringing the full breadth of AI's capabilities and benefits to more dental practices around the world, we proudly continue to serve our mission of revolutionizing the standard of dental care on a global scale."

International Dental Show attendees can learn more about Pearl's AI solutions by visiting one of the following three exhibit stands:

Pearl Hall 4.1, Stand E-50

3M 4.2, Stand G-90

Planmeca Hall 1, Stand A20-C29

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 byOphir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demonstration, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005081/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Erik Arvidson

Matter Health for Pearl

Pearl@matternow.com