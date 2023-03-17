Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier's NEMASKA2 Property Situated at Hub of James Bay Lithium Exploration Boom

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company", or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) | (FSE:B7LM) | (OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide a comprehensive introduction to its newly acquired and 100% controlled, Nemaska2 Lithium Property ("Nemaska2"), James Bay, Quebec.

About the Nemaska2 Lithium Property

Nemaska2 consists of 57 map-designated mining titles covering a total area of 3042.80 hectares and is located adjacent to Li-Ft Power Lithium Project, Critical Elements Lithium and ~23 kilometres West of Nemaska Lithium (Whabouchi Project; 27.3Mt on proven and probable reserves), in northern Québec, approximately 160kms east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska.

Nemaska2 hosts at least 20 white pegmatite outcrops, each approximately 1000 square metres in size. The Quebec government carried out a large sampling program over Nemaska2 and the geological findings suggest these white pegmatites contain spodumene. Further exploration of the property has been recommended to identify possible additional pegmatite outcrops and spodumene occurrences.

Management Commentary

"We are delighted to have closed the Nemaska2 transaction and have turned our attention to securing the best teams, equipment and technology available to quickly and effectively assess the lithium potential within the Property", remarked Robert Birmingham, President, and CEO of Brigadier Gold. "Nemaska2 may be the most conveniently located property in the region for access, logistics and infrastructure, which will allow Brigadier to conduct its exploration programs and publish results in an efficient and timely manner."

Advantaged Location and Access

Nemaska2 hosts easily accessible on-site infrastructure including a powerline, aerodrome, railway and an accommodations camp. The Property is bisected by the region's primary east-west road and is ~5km by road from additional accommodations, fuel and supplies. A large portion of the property is also accessible by all season logging roads eliminating the need for any use of helicopters in reconnaissance, mapping, sampling or drilling.

Geology / History

The Property and surrounding area have been the focus of sporadic exploration work since 1963. The first work, which was undertaken by the Government of Quebec, focused more on the geological and structural reconnaissance of the James Bay Region.

The Property is located in the Champion Lake region within the La Grande Subprovince, James Bay area. This region is primarily composed of intrusive and metasedimentary rocks. Volcanic rocks are present in small proportions. In the southern half of the area, the Nemiscau Subprovince is dominated by metasedimentary rocks migmatized to varying degrees and assigned to the Rupert Complex. The northern portion is occupied by intrusive rocks assigned to the Champion Complex, which represents the southwest extension of the La Grande Subprovince. In contact with the Champion Complex, the Nemiscau Subprovince contains a volcano-sedimentary belt assigned to the "Lac des Montagnes" Group.

Based solely on its geological environment, the Property has the potential to host a number of deposit types. However, based on the known discoveries, two types of mineralization are possible on the Property: Type 4 (Magma-related mineralization) and Type 6 (Rare-Element LCT-type Pegmatite) with the major Whabouchi lithium deposit in the area.

The airborne magnetometric survey completed in the past by the Government Ministry shows the presence of several low magnetic anomalies likely corresponding with fractures or shear zones within the granitic Valiquette Pluton. These structures are generally favourable hosts for mineralization in precious metals (gold, silver), base metals and/or pegmatites.

The Property is at an early stage of exploration with regional reconnaissance mapping and sediment sampling programs having been completed in the past. In spite of limited historical exploration at Nemaska2 it is a important prospect due to:

the presence of white pegmatites mapped in regional reconnaissance

the presence of anomalous values of Li and Cs obtained by the Ministry in regional till sampling; and

the existence of a major lithium deposit (Whabouchi) in the area

Why Quebec?

Québec is a highly attractive investment destination for lithium exploration and production due to its supportive resource development sector, access to skilled labour and its proximity to emerging European and North American electric vehicle markets. Additionally, Quebec is Canada's largest producer of iron concentrate and zinc, the country's second-largest producer of gold, is the dominant source of lithium in Canada, and accounts for 20% of Canada's total mining output. Quebec is consistently ranked in the top quartile by the Fraser Institute for most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment.

Marketing/Investor Relations

Brigadier has entered into a contract with RazorPitch Inc. to, on a non-exclusive basis, assist in improving visibility of the Company to the investment community through the distribution of media on various online channels. Under the terms of the engagement, RazorPitch Inc. has been retained for one month, commencing March 20th, for a total of $7,500 (USD).

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

