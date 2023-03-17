Simply Marinas Brokers the Sale of Roosevelt Lake Marina RV Park, AZ, a Trophy Marina

Simply Marinas Team Continues its Streak in Selling Trophy Marinas.

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / The Simply Marinas Team is continuing its streak in selling trophy marinas, and has recently brokered the sale of Roosevelt Lake Marina RV Park, in Arizona. Simply Marinas in partnership with Coldwell Banker Northland brokered the sale as a confidential offering relying on the Simply Marinas Network of pre-qualified buyers.

Roosevelt Lake Marina RV Park, AZ

Recent Marina Resort Sale by Simply Marinas

Roosevelt sits on nearly 70 acres and includes 258 wet slips, 146 dry storage units, 50 RV pads with full hook ups, and a successful restaurant. The facility has tremendous expansion upside in adding 242 wet slips, and large number of RV pads, showing strong upward trend. The team secured a contract within weeks after a competitive bidding process from multiple buyers with strong interest in the facility.

Simply Marinas is seeing a strong first quarter-2023 and continued compelling interest in marina acquisitions. The company's transactions span the United States and include marinas of varying sizes with over $350mm in marina sales over recent months, alone.

Some of the team's other featured recent transactions include:

Four Corners Marina and RV Park, TN; Cedar Creek Marina and Resort, TN; Chula Vista Marina, SD; Channel Club Marina - NJ; Garrison Bight Marina, FL Keys; Coconut Cay Marina and Resort, Marathon Key, FL; Miami River Marine Site, FL; SE Marina and Resort Portfolio; Roosevelt Marina, AZ; Holden Beach Marina, NC; Key Colony Marina, Marathon Key, FL; Beavers Bend Marina, OK; Yacht Haven Marina, FL Keys; North Point Yacht Club, TX; Port Charles Harbor, MS; Shady Shore Campground, NY; Fair Point Marina, NY; Nettles Island Marina, FL; Smugglers Cove Marina, KY; Leatherwood Marina, TN; The Marinas at Little Harbor, FL: Antigua Marina and Village Marina; Starved Rock Marina, IL; Flag Harbor Marine Service, MD; Bahia Marina, TX; The Cove Marina, MD; Kenlake Marina, KY; Dry Storage Marina, FL

About Simply Marinas

Simply Marinas has been a nationally recognized leader in marina acquisitions and dispositions for more than 20 years. A family-owned and operated business, we are marina brokers, investors, and lenders who offer our clients expertise from the presale groundwork through valuation, due diligence, financing, and a successful closing. Contact us at team@simplymarinas.com, or 305-390-0397 to find out how our top-tier qualifications and network of over 14,000 marina investors have allowed us to help with more than 250 happy transactions. For more information on the company track record, offerings and case studies, visit www.simplymarinas.com. Many of our offerings are confidential and are not on the website. Please register with our team to receive our offerings.

We invite you to visit Simply Marinas Brochure. It includes tips on marina valuation and readiness list for marina owners.

URL: http://www.simplymarinas.com

Related Files

Simply Marinas Brochure.pdf

Contact Information:

George Ash

Simply Marinas National Director

ash@simplymarinas.com

305-390-0397

SOURCE: Simply Marinas

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744331/Simply-Marinas-Brokers-the-Sale-of-Roosevelt-Lake-Marina-RV-Park-AZ-a-Trophy-Marina