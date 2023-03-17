Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023

17.03.23
08:10 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2023 | 15:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Rightbridge Ventures Group AB is removed (169/23)

On February 28, 2023, the shares in Rightbridge Ventures Group AB (the
"Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse
uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. 

On March 7, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with information that
it had carried out a directed share issue raising approximately MSEK 2 and
received loans totaling MSEK 3. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Rightbridge Ventures Group AB (RIGHTB,
ISIN code SE0019070749, order book ID 249469). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
