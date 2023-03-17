Anzeige
17.03.2023
Holland Cooper Celebrities: Winning The Cheltenham Festival Fashion Stakes In Star-studded Style

The Cheltenham Festival is home to the finest jump horse racing in the world. With the finest racing comes the finest fashion.

Friday 17th March: Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Festival.

CHELTENHAM, England, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synonymous with British racing fashion and with a distinctive rich heritage, Holland Cooper are the go-to brand for country style with a modern contemporary twist. With checked wools, tweeds and sleek silhouettes, their designs make them the perfect luxury fashion partner for the infamous Cheltenham Festival.

Kirsty Gallacher wears full Holland Cooper outfit

Jade Holland Cooper embraced this racing tradition with her entrepreneur husband Julian Dunkerton, founder of high street giant Superdry, by hosting a star-studded list of guests -- including the likes of award-winning movie stars Idris Elba, and Luke Evans, Gossip Girl favourite Ed Westwick and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson, this was certainly the event to be at whilst enjoying Gold Cup Day.

Upon the anticipated release of Holland Cooper's men's collection, tipped to launch later this year, the event offered a first tantalising glimpse of timeless, British tailored town coats. With racing season in full swing, this was the perfect way to fuel wardrobe inspiration for any well-dressed racing fan.

Holland Cooper:

Founded in 2008, Holland Cooper has since become the British lifestyle brand harnessing a style that lasts forever, a celebration of classic investment pieces. Synonymous with luxury and sought after for its tailored elegance and a strong sense of British heritage.

Available online and in selected stores, www.hollandcooper.com

For further information, please email press@hollandcooper.com

@hollandcooperclothing
@jadehollandcooper

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032927/Holland_Cooper_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035317/Holland_Cooper.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035319/Holland_Cooper_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035320/Holland_Cooper_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035322/Holland_Cooper_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035321/Holland_Cooper_5.jpg

Jodie Kidd wears full Holland Cooper outfit
Idris-Elba, Julian Dunkerton & Jade-Holland Cooper wearing full Holland Cooper outfits
Fran Tomas, Julian-Dunkerton, Jade Holland Cooper & Luke Evans wearing Holland-Cooper outfits
Ed-Westwick & Amy Jackson wearing Holland Cooper outfits
Holland Cooper Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/holland-cooper-celebrities-winning-the-cheltenham-festival-fashion-stakes-in-star-studded-style-301775078.html

