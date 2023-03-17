Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of shares without dividend rights in ABB Ltd (27/23)

With effect from March 20, 2023, the shares without dividend rights will be temporarily admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading will continue up until and including March 27, 2023. Instrument: Share without dividend rights Short name: ABB U Round lot: 1 Clearing: CCP Cleared ISIN code: SE0019763871 Order book ID: 288071 Market Segment / no: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB