After 800 Sungrow batteries were impacted by an outage, the Chinese manufacturer informed its local German partners about the solution to the problem. However, it remains unclear how quickly the affected battery management systems can be replaced.From pv magazine Germany In early March, 2023, around 800 storage systems sold in Germany by Chinese manufacturer Sungrow were affected by an outage as a result of an automatic software update. A spokeswoman from the company told pv magazine that the number of affected devices is accurate. The company said it regrets that "for a few of its customers" ...

