Juice Plus+: Juice Plus Essentials Capsules: Clinically Researched Benefits

COLLIERVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / With the proliferation of health information on the internet, it's important for people to have trusted and credible sources to help guide their daily nutrition choices, and to help them understand the true benefits of the healthy foods and nutritional products they consume. The Juice Plus+ Company is unique among nutritional products companies because it has decades of scientific study backing its whole-food-based capsules. Additionally all four capsule products - Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable, Berry & Omega Blends - are certified by NSF to ensure they meet and exceed strict guidelines for quality and safety. The company's strong research portfolio paired with its NSF certification allows customers to have more confidence in the safety and efficacy of Juice Plus+ products.

Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules help provide added nutrition from 30 different fruits, vegetables, and berries, plus other plant ingredients. Because these capsules help increase the intake of vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients, they help serve as a bridge between the ideal diet and the actual diet consumed on a daily basis. Juice Plus+ Omega Blend stands out as a comprehensive blend of omega 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9 fatty acids derived from algae and plants - such as pomegranate seeds, sea buckthorn berries, raspberry seeds, tomato seeds, and safflower seeds - providing a viable alternative to fish oil capsules that's also environmentally friendly.

Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend

Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules are supported by more than 40 peer-reviewed scientific publications from clinical studies on the products themselves. In fact, Juice Plus+ capsules are the most researched nutritional product of their kind in the world. Research has found that Juice Plus+ capsules have 12 clinically proven benefits, including the following four:

Support cardiovascular health : A collection of 12 published clinical studies has revealed that Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules have a positive impact on various indicators of cardiovascular health.

: A collection of 12 published clinical studies has revealed that Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules have a positive impact on various indicators of cardiovascular health. Support the function of the immune system: The findings from four distinct clinical studies, each involving a different population, indicate that Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules help bolster the functioning of the immune system.

The findings from four distinct clinical studies, each involving a different population, indicate that Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules help bolster the functioning of the immune system. Support cognitive and brain health : A published clinical study found that Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules improve key cognitive processes, including working memory, selective attention, processing speed, and executive function.

: A published clinical study found that Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules improve key cognitive processes, including working memory, selective attention, processing speed, and executive function. Support healthy skin: The consumption of Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable & Berry Blend capsules results in increased skin microcirculation in middle-aged women and heightened levels of skin hydration, thickness, and density.

Omega Blend

Unlike many health and wellness products that rely on oily fish as a source of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, Juice Plus+ Omega Blend derives these essential fatty acids from algae. Algae is where fish get their stores of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. This makes it a more direct and sustainable source for Omega Blend capsules versus fish-based omega-3 products, which endanger native fish populations. In addition to algae that is rich in omega-3, Omega Blend capsules also contain other plant-based ingredients that provide a balanced mixture of omega fatty acids, including omega 5, 6, 7, and 9.

Juice Plus+ Essentials Omega Blend Capsules utilize cutting-edge technology to encapsulate the valuable oils within a vegan capsule made from pullulan, a tapioca starch. These capsules are filled and sealed without the use of heat, which ensures that the nutrients remain intact and the oils retain their freshness for a longer period of time. Each Omega Blend capsule contains a nitrogen bubble, which serves as a safeguard against oxidation to protect the oils from degradation.

The amount of the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA present in red blood cells can be determined by the Omega-3 Index. Numerous positive health outcomes have been associated with achieving an Omega-3 Index of 8-12%. In a randomized, controlled clinical study involving healthy adults, the intake of plant-based Juice Plus+ Omega Blend capsules significantly elevated the Omega-3 Index after 8 weeks of supplementation, with an even greater increase observed after 16 weeks.

EPA and DHA are the most researched of the omega fatty acids. The following benefits of EPA and DHA are well established:

Support brain function : DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal brain function.

: DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal brain function. Support vision : DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision.

: DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision. Support heart health: EPA and DHA in Omega Blend contribute to the maintenance of normal heart function.

What sets Juice Plus+ Omega Blend apart from other omega products is its unique combination of multiple types of plant-based omega fatty acids, delivering a comprehensive and balanced source of these essential nutrients.

By integrating Juice Plus+ capsules into their everyday regimen, individuals can narrow the disparity between the foods they should be eating and the ones they actually consume, promoting optimal health and wellness.

About Juice Plus+

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness company with a mission to inspire healthy living around the world. It operates in 27 markets globally and is supported by a mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and over one million customers.

CONTACT:

Danielle Heximer

Danielle.Heximer@juiceplus.com

SOURCE: Juice Plus+

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744291/Juice-Plus-Essentials-Capsules-Clinically-Researched-Benefits