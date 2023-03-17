Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRP8 ISIN: US00218A1051 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
17.03.23
15:35 Uhr
1,350 US-Dollar
+0,010
+0,75 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASP ISOTOPES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASP ISOTOPES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.03.2023 | 15:38
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASP Isotopes to Participate in the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, March 21 at 1 P.M. ET

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) ("ASPI", the "Company", "us", "we" or "our"), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries, announced today that Company Chief Executive Officer Paul Mann will present at the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Mann will participate in a virtual "Growing Opportunities in Medical & Industrial Tech Markets" panel at 1 p.m. ET.

New technology combined with emerging trends in multiple industrial sectors will continue to create both opportunities and challenges for most of the companies participating in Maxim Group's Industrial Tech Virtual Conference. Maxim Group's introductions and panel discussions with company executives will highlight emerging sector trends and margin and revenue opportunities driven by new technology.

Maxim Group's Industrial Tech Virtual conference will be live on M-Vest.com. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASPI is an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes used in multiple industries. We have an exclusive license to use proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology") for the production, distribution, marketing and sale of all isotopes.

Our initial focus is on the production and commercialization of enriched Carbon-14, Silicon-28 and Molybdenum-100 ("Mo-100"), and we are constructing two commercial scale isotope enrichment plants in Pretoria, South Africa. We believe Silicon-28 has the potential use in advanced semiconductors and the quantum computing end markets, and Carbon-14, which has potential application in the pharma/agrochemical target end market. We believe that the Mo-100 we plan to develop using our technology has significant potential advantages for use in the preparation of nuclear imaging agents by radiopharmacies and others in the medical industry.

In addition, we are considering future development of its facilities for the separation of Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, Zinc-67, Nickel-64 and Xenon-136 for potential use in the healthcare target end market, and Uranium-235, Chlorine -37 and Lithium-6 for potential use in the nuclear energy target end market.

We are incorporated in Delaware in September 2021. Our principal executive offices are located at 433 Plaza Real, Suite 275, Boca Raton, Florida 33432, and our telephone number is (561) 709-3034. Our website address is www.aspisotopes.com.

Contacts

Robert Ainscow - Chief Financial Officer
ir@aspisotopes.com

Dave Gentry - RedChip
ASPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: ASP Isotopes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744367/ASP-Isotopes-to-Participate-in-the-Industrial-Tech-Virtual-Conference-Presented-by-Maxim-Group-LLC-and-hosted-by-M-Vest-on-Tuesday-March-21-at-1-PM-ET

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.