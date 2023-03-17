DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (E127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.926947

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29087946

CODE: E127 LN

ISIN: LU0635178014

