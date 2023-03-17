Rheology Modifiers Market Expected to Reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2026: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Rheology Modifiers Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Rheology Modifiers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.56 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=36507

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rheology Modifiers Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Rheology Modifiers Market Driven by Growing Demand from Building, Coatings, Paints, and Automotive Industries

A rheology modifier is a substance that alters the rheology of a fluid composition after it has been added to it. These modifiers are increasingly being used in various industries such as building, coatings, paints, and automotive to improve the functionality and application properties of their products. The global rheology modifiers market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by these market drivers.

According to a new market research report by Verified Market Research®, the physical properties of fluids can be changed by rheology modifiers, enabling these fluids to have more beneficial functionality. The increasing demand for paints and coatings, especially in the automotive industry, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global rheology modifiers market in the coming years. The market is expected to witness a significant increase in demand due to the peculiarities of levelling, stabilising emulsions, and anti-sagging.

The key players in the global rheology modifiers market include Arkema, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Clariant, BYK Additives & Instruments, and Akzo Nobel N.V. These companies are implementing key development strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their position in the market.

Overall, the global rheology modifiers market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for improved viscosity and application properties in various industries. The key players in the market are implementing various strategies to strengthen their position in the market and tap into the lucrative opportunities offered by this growing market.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Rheology Modifiers Market into Type, Application, And Geography.

Rheology Modifiers Market, by Type

Organic



Inorganic

Rheology Modifiers Market, by Application

Inks



Paints and Coatings



Cosmetics and Personal Care



Oil and Gas



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Rheology Modifiers Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Solvents Market By Product (Hydrocarbons, Alcohols), By Application (Printing Inks, Paints And Coatings), By Geography, And Forecast

Acrylate Market By Chemistry (Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate), By Application (Plastics, Paints And Coatings), By End-User (Packaging, Building And Construction), By Geography, And Forecast

Synthetic Polymers Market By Type (Acrylic, Styrene Acrylic), By Application (Paints And Coatings, Adhesives And Sealants), By End Use Industry (Construction, Automotive), By Geography, And Forecast

Organic Rheology Modifiers Market By Product (Cellulosics, Synthetics), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 8 Paints And Coatings Companies painting the global market with a professional touch

Visualize Rheology Modifiers Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rheology-modifiers-market-expected-to-reach-usd-8-2-billion-by-2026-verified-market-research-301774863.html