Freitag, 17.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Freitag! Zertifizierung öffnet die wirklich großen Tore!
17.03.2023 | 16:42
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet

PR Newswire

London, March 17

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 28 February 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:

Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_28-02-2023.pdf (huguenots.co.uk)

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

17 March 2023

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

