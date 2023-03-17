The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet
London, March 17
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Monthly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 28 February 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:
Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_28-02-2023.pdf (huguenots.co.uk)
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary
17 March 2023
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45