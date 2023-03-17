Larnaca, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - iMe Messenger and Crypto Wallet have added a new feature to directly send crypto in iMe Chats using Binance Pay. Binance has already shared updates about this advanced feature through its official Twitter account. Since then, iMe Messenger and Crypto Wallet have increased their user base.

iMe Messenger & Crypto Wallet

With the integration of Binance Pay, iMe users can link their Binance account to Telegram. This unique feature is powered by Binance API, where a user can send invoices for payment right in chats and pay for it via Binance Pay without leaving the messenger, as well as the ability to swap cryptocurrencies via the Binance platform in the iMe wallet.

Talking to the media, the spokesperson of iMe Messenger and Crypto Wallet said, "Apart from the Binance Pay integration, for the past 2 years, iMe has integrated various services such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap, 1inch, and Symbiosis and created its own DeFi platform for staking programs."

iMe wallet also supports various blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Fantom, TON and is constantly adding new networks. The token of the ecosystem iMe Lab is CERTIK audited and already listed on centralized Exchange Gate.io. It is also live on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Future Roadmap

iMe has announced upcoming features, such as the new Twitter integration in iMe, which will bring social media and cryptocurrencies even closer. Some of the features include

Linking a Twitter account to a Telegram account.

View the feed of tweets in chats with linked Twitter.

Cryptocurrency transfers by Twitter username.

The video about how to integrate Twitter into iMe is available on the YouTube account of the project.

About iMe Messenger & Crypto Wallet

iMe Messenger & Crypto Wallet is an app based on Telegram messenger integration with a non-custodial crypto wallet, in which users can not only securely store their assets but also send crypto right in Telegram chats, as well as by crypto addresses and QR-code. iMe is available on App Store and Google Play.

