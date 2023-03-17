Anzeige
Freitag, 17.03.2023
PR Newswire
17.03.2023 | 17:06
Clicli Interactive Pte. Ltd: CliCli Showcases User Generated Content Editor and Platform at GDC 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CliCli is excited to announce that its innovative accessible game creation tool and global distribution platform, is now available for alpha testing. CliCli seeks to offer more choices to the industry by simplifying game development and offering ample opportunities for financial success to developers.