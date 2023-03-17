Intuitive Health: UF Health Jacksonville Opens New Combined Urgent Care and Emergency Department on Baymeadows

Innovative model streamlines patient experience with help of Intuitive Health

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / UF Health Emergency and Urgent Care Center - Baymeadows opened on Tuesday, March 7. The center is located at 11251 Lamb Tail Lane in Jacksonville. The combined ER and urgent care facility handles both emergent and non-emergent cases. ER and urgent care services are available 24/7.

UF Health Emergency and Urgent Care Center - Baymeadows is the first of three standalone emergency department and urgent care centers, all under one roof, to open in Jacksonville through its collaboration with Dallas-based Intuitive Health.

"We are quickly expanding across Jacksonville to ensure that patients receive the proper medical treatment and level of care when unplanned medical needs arise," said Russ Armistead, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. "We are delighted to collaborate with Intuitive Health to increase patient access throughout Jacksonville with their innovative emergency and non-emergent care model."

UF Health Emergency and Urgent Care Center Baymeadows offers a unique solution that eliminates the need for patients to choose between visiting an ER or an urgent care by providing a location that offers both. All patients are examined and cared for by emergency medicine specialists to determine the appropriate level of care, emergent or non-emergent. Patients then are billed only for the level of care needed.

The retail-based concept provides ER and urgent care treatment to pediatric and adult patients.

"It's a pleasure for Intuitive Health to continue working with and supporting UF Health as they strive to provide more people with health care," said Thom Hermann, CEO of Intuitive Health. "We are working together moving toward value-based care, shifting how patients' approach, receive and finance their medical services."

UF Health Emergency and Urgent Care is in-network with most major insurance plans, including all Medicare plans.

More information about the Baymeadows location is available at www.euc.UFHealthJax.org.

About UF Health Jacksonville

UF Health Jacksonville (UFHealthJax.org) is a private, not-for-profit hospital, part of University of Florida Health, a world-class academic health center that combines leading-edge research at campuses around Florida with outstanding clinical care at a network of hospitals around the state. In Jacksonville, UF Health includes University of Florida faculty, residents and fellows within the UF College of Medicine - Jacksonville, who team up with outstanding caregivers and other employees to provide state-of-the-art services to residents throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Our mission is to heal, to comfort, to educate and to discover, in an environment where exemplary medical care complements outstanding service.

About Intuitive Health

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health works in partnership with leading health systems across the country, including Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

