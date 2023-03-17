Energy Systems Catapult has released interim data from air-source heat pump field monitoring in the United Kingdom between November 2020 and August 2022. Figures show that heat pumps are three times more efficient than gas boilers and that their median coefficient of performance (COP) on cold days is 2.44, compared to 2.80 year round.Air-source heat pumps can operate at high efficiency in cold weather conditions, according to real-world monitoring data from the UK-based Electrification of Heat Demonstration Project. "With the release of this data, we can finally put to bed the notion that heat ...

