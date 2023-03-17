DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

17-March-2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1058.9982

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 314617

CODE: CSH2 LN

ISIN: LU1230136894

