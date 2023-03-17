Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041 "Navya" or the "Company") (Paris:NAVYA) reminds that the Commercial Court of Lyon has decided on February 1, 2023 to open a receivership procedure.

Initially, the Commercial Court of Lyon had set February 21st as the deadline for the submission of takeover bids to the judicial administrator and March 7th as the deadline for the examination of these bids.

In a judgment delivered on March 8th, 2023, the Commercial Court of Lyon decided to continue the observation period and set a new timetable:

March 16th, 2023 at 12:00 pm: deadline for submission of offers;

March 30th, 2023: new deadline for bid improvement; and

April 4th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.: bid review hearing.

In the meantime, the Company's operations are continuing during the observation period.

The suspension of the listing of Navya shares, effective since January 25, remains in place.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041 Navya).

