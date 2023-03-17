GX Acquisition Corp. II Announces Cancellation of the Extension Meeting

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GX Acquisition Corp. II (NasdaqCM: "GXII", "GX" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it will no longer pursue an extension of the date by which it must complete its initial business combination. Therefore, the previously announced special meeting of GX's stockholders initially contemplated to be held on March 20, 2023 for the purpose of seeking such extension has been cancelled.



As previously disclosed, on September 25, 2022, GX, NioCorp Developments Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the Province of British Columbia ("NioCorp"), and Big Red Merger Sub Ltd, a Delaware corporation and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of NioCorp, entered into a business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement").

The transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement were approved by a separate vote of the NioCorp shareholders and the GX stockholders on March 10, 2023 and March 15, 2023, respectively, and were consummated on March 17, 2023. As a result, GX has decided to (i) no longer pursue an extension of the date by which GX must complete its initial business combination and (ii) cancel the special meeting of its stockholders contemplated to be held on March 20, 2023 for the purpose of seeking such extension, without bringing the proposal for an extension to its stockholders.

