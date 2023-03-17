DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 17-March-2023 / 16:48 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly

DATE: March 17, 2023

The Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 17th, 2023 that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. be held on April 13th, 2023 Thursday, at 10:00 am at Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi No:2, 34340 Besiktas, Istanbul, with the following agenda, and the Head Office be authorized to conduct any and all acts in relation with the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to determine the persons who will be authorized in this regard.

AGENDA

1. Opening, formation and authorization of the Board of Presidency for signing the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,

2. Reading and discussion of the Board of Directors' Annual Activity Report,

3. Reading of the Independent Auditor's Reports,

4. Reading, discussion and ratification of the Financial Statements,

5. Release of the Board Members,

6. Determination of profit usage and the amount of profit to be distributed according to the Board of Directors' proposal,

7. Transfer from Extraordinary Reserves Account to a special reserve account of the surplus amount resulting from the revaluation within the scope of the Temporary Article No. 32 and paragraph (ç) of the Repeated Article No. 298 of the Tax Procedure Law No. 213,

8. Election of the Independent Auditor in accordance with Article 399 of Turkish Commercial Code,

9. Informing the shareholders regarding remuneration principles of the Board Members and directors having the administrative responsibility in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 4.6.2 promulgated by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey,

10. Determination of the remuneration of the Board Members,

11. Informing the shareholders with regard to charitable donations realized in 2022, and determination of an upper limit for the charitable donations to be made in 2023 in accordance with the banking legislation and Capital Markets Board regulations,

12. Authorization of the Board Members to conduct business with the Bank in accordance with Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code, without prejudice to the provisions of the Banking Law,

13. Informing the shareholders regarding significant transactions executed in 2022 which may cause conflict of interest in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 1.3.6 promulgated by Capital Markets Board of Turkey.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 230857 EQS News ID: 1585967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 12:48 ET (16:48 GMT)