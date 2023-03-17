Anzeige
Breaking News am Freitag!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
17.03.23
08:03 Uhr
1,230 Euro
-0,080
-6,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.03.2023 | 18:25
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2022

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2022

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2022 17-March-2023 / 16:54 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2022

DATE: March 17, 2023

In accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as "Distribution of the Profit", the Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 17 th, 2023 that;

-- (i) the distribution of the Bank's after-tax profit in the amount of 58,509,157,847.37 Turkish Liras forthe year 2022 as detailed in the table attached hereto;

-- (ii) to initiate the distribution of gross cash dividend in the amount of 8,776,373,677.11 Turkish Lirascorresponding to 208,96128 % of the total paid-in capital which is the sum of the first gross cash dividendamounting to 210,000,000.00 Turkish Liras corresponding to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and the second grosscash dividend amounting to 8,566,373,677.11 Turkish Liras to our Shareholders at a date determined at the OrdinaryGeneral Assembly Meeting and the authorization of the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard,

-- (iii) the transfer of 1,094,477,604.51 Turkish Liras which was recognized as income in prior periods'profit or loss account in 2022 due to Accounting Standards to the Extraordinary Reserves Account;

will be submitted to the approval of our Shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Profit Distribution Table for the year 2022 is attached herewith.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 230858 
EQS News ID:  1585975 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585975&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2023 12:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
