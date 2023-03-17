Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Jonathan Lewis

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Capita plc

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options, and retention of all shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:

Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan on 21 March 2019 Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil 516,029

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:

Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan on 21 March 2019 £nil 222,848

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



ACQUISITION OF SHARES ON EXERCISE OF OPTIONS AND RETENTION OF THE TOTAL OF 738,877 SHARES BY JONATHAN LEWIS



Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil 738,877

Shares sold £nil NIL

e) Date of transaction 16 March 2023