Freitag, 17.03.2023

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
16.03.23
08:38 Uhr
0,388 Euro
-0,038
-8,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,4080,41218:58
17.03.2023 | 18:36
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 17

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Capita plc
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCapita plc
b) LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification codeGB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options, and retention of all shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:
Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan on 21 March 2019		Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil516,029
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:
Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan on 21 March 2019		£nil222,848
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

ACQUISITION OF SHARES ON EXERCISE OF OPTIONS AND RETENTION OF THE TOTAL OF 738,877 SHARES BY JONATHAN LEWIS

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil 738,877
Shares sold£nilNIL
e) Date of transaction16 March 2023
f) Place of transactionOutside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
© 2023 PR Newswire
