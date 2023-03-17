Biofrontera Inc. to Attend 2023 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Providing live demonstrations of a PDT procedure using the RhodoLED® lamp at booth #2224

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will be hosting a booth showcasing its innovative, FDA-approved products at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting taking place March 17-21, 2023 in New Orleans, LA.

"We are excited to once again be part of the year's largest and most prestigious dermatology conference," stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc. "Given the ongoing growth of our Ameluz®-PDT therapy, we welcome the opportunity to continue educating the dermatology community regarding the benefits of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the treatment of actinic keratoses (AK), one of the most common precancerous skin conditions. To further this education, we are proud to showcase how the procedure is performed via live demonstrations at our booth using our RhodoLED® lamp. We look forward to connecting at the meeting with our many dermatology peers including dermatologists, practitioners and dermatology-focused service providers."

Members of Biofrontera Inc.'s management team, including Ms. Monaco, will be in attendance meeting with academic and clinical dermatologists, prospective customers and industry key opinion leaders. The Biofrontera Inc. booth (#2224) will feature educational and commercial information on its products including the FDA-approved flagship drug Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride gel, 10%), which is used in combination with the RhodoLED® lamp series for the treatment of AK.

The AAD Annual Meeting is the world's largest dermatologic scientific meeting with an average attendance of approximately 18,000 including approximately 10,000 medical personnel.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

